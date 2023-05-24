Artificial intelligence in intensive care units / x-cardiac GmbH concludes further …

x-cardiac GmbH

x-cardiac GmbH, provider of AI-based software for predicting postoperative complications after major heart surgery, announces the completion of a new round of financing. In addition to the previous consortium of investors around IBB Ventures, new business angels and family offices also invested in the innovative Berlin start-up. With the funds from the financing round, the “x-cardiac-platform” will be further developed and the market entry of the medical products “xc-bleeding” and “xc-renal-injury” for the early detection of postoperative bleeding or acute kidney failure promoted.

Managing Director Oliver Höppner is pleased: “Digitalization in everyday clinical practice is making great progress and x-cardiac can make an important contribution here. We have already been able to successfully demonstrate this with our first pilot customers and would now like to offer our medical products to other heart centers as well.” Prof. Alexander Meyer, Co-Managing Director of x-cardiac, adds: “We have already developed the new product generation “x-cardiac-platform”, which is currently in the advanced certification phase and will soon be an MDR-approved medical device. In the background we worked on the R&D processes and massively optimized them – the result was the “x-cardiac-Medical-AI-Factory”, which allows us to develop AI-based digital biomarkers in any data-dense medical area. We have the the necessary know-how and all the necessary resources.”

Christian Seegers, Investment Director at IBB Ventures, adds: “We are very pleased with the progress made in product development at x-cardiac since the seed financing was completed two years ago. Due to the successful start of the market entry phase, the very positive response from market participants and the digital upheaval in the German hospital market, we see excellent growth opportunities for x-cardiac’s AI-based medical products.”

About x-cardiac:

x-cardiac has developed systems based on artificial intelligence to prevent life-threatening complications after heart surgery. These are based on so-called transformer models, i.e. artificial intelligence, which were developed using the stored and anonymized data from around 32,000 patient stays at the DHZB/DHZC with over 750 million data points for the early detection of postoperative bleeding and acute kidney failure. Bleeding and acute kidney failure are life-threatening complications after operations on the heart or the vessels close to the heart. The earlier they are detected, the greater the chance of successful treatment. The systems have been tested in the intensive care units of the DHZB since April 2018 in real clinical operations and have been or are currently being transferred to the certified medical products “xc-bleeding” and “x-cardiac-platform”. The existing and future medical devices meet all requirements for eligibility as a clinical decision support system within the framework of the Hospital Future Act (KHZG Funding Act 4). With an investment program of the Federal Ministry of Health, the KHZG supports digitization in German hospitals with a total of up to 4.3 billion euros.

