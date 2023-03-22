Home Health Artificial intelligence makes predictions for colorectal cancer patients
Health

Artificial intelligence makes predictions for colorectal cancer patients

by admin
Artificial intelligence makes predictions for colorectal cancer patients




Image: Unimedizin Mainz/Sebastian Försch

How successful a treatment for colon cancer will be can be predicted based on the activity of immune cells. Mainz physicians have trained an artificial intelligence for this task. Their predictions achieve an accuracy of up to 80 percent.

FResearchers at Mainz University Medicine have developed artificial intelligence that is intended to be used to more accurately predict the chances of recovery for colorectal cancer patients. The model analyzes microscopic images of the tumor tissue and assesses the activity of immune cells that attack the cancer (photo). According to the first author Sebastian Försch, the method enables better predictions about the success of the therapy than, for example, the manual counting of white blood cells.

To train the artificial intelligence, the scientists used more than 300,000 microscopic tissue images from around 1,000 people with colon cancer. By analyzing the recordings, the program has determined a value that provides information on how effectively the body’s defenses are attacking the tumor. From this, a prediction of the relapse-free survival time can be derived. According to the information, the accuracy of the forecast was 80 percent.

