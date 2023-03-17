Home Health Artificial intelligence makes predictions for colorectal cancer patients
WScientists at Mainz University Medicine have developed an artificial intelligence that is intended to more precisely predict the chances of recovery for colorectal cancer patients. The “Multi Stain Deep Learning” model analyzes microscopic images of the tumor tissue and evaluates the activity of immune cells that attack the cancer. According to the researchers around the doctor Sebastian Försch, this method enables better predictions about the success of the therapy than, for example, the manual counting of white blood cells that has been common up to now.

To train the artificial intelligence, the scientists used more than 300,000 microscopic tissue images from around 1,000 people with colon cancer. By analyzing the recordings, the program determined what is known as an AImmunoscore, which provides information on how effectively the body’s defenses are attacking the tumor. From this, a prediction of the relapse-free survival time can be derived. According to the information, the accuracy of the forecast was 80 percent.

74 percent hit rate with combined therapy before surgery

The research team also tested their model on patients who had already undergone radiation and chemotherapy before surgery. The aim was to predict whether the treatment would work. According to the study published in the journal Nature 86 correctly classified, which corresponds to an accuracy of around 74 percent.

According to Försch, some of the forecast models currently available are protected by patents and are only commercially available. “We want to make the program freely available and make it usable for all researchers worldwide.” The plan is to develop a web-based application to which doctors can upload image data and immediately receive a prognosis for their patients. “This would improve the treatment of colon cancer in the long term.”

