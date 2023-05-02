Artificial intelligence now reads thoughts and translates them into text – breaking latest news

It has been tested to help people who are mentally aware but unable to speak physically. It’s based on a model similar to those that power Open AI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard

A new artificial intelligence system, defined semantic decoder can translate thebrain activity of a person – while listening to a story or silently imagining telling a story – in a continuous stream of text. The system, developed by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, could help people who are mentally aware but physically unable to speak, such as those debilitated by stroke, communicate



The experiment

The study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience , was led by Jerry Tang, a computer science doctoral student, and Alex Huth, assistant professor of neuroscience and computer science at UT Austin. The work is based in part on a model similar to those that power Open AI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Unlike other language decoding systems under development, this system does not require surgical implants to be inserted into subjects. Also, participants shouldn’t just use words from a predefined list. Brain activity is measured using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) after extensive decoder training, where the individual listens to hours of podcasts in the scanner. Subsequently, provided the participant is willing to have their thoughts decoded, imagining a story told allows the machine to generate the corresponding text from brain activity alone. For a noninvasive method, this is a real leap forward from what’s been done before, which is typically composed of single words or short sentences, Huth said. We’re making the model decode continuous language over long periods of time with complicated ideas.

The result is not a verbatim transcription, the researchers aim to capture the essence of what is being said or thought, however imperfectly. About half the time, when the decoder was trained to monitor a participant’s brain activity, the machine produced text that matched the intended meanings of the original words. The researchers noted that the decoding worked only with cooperative participants who had voluntarily participated in decoder training. The results for individuals on whom the decoder had not been trained were incomprehensible.

Concerns and limits

We take concerns that it could be used for negative purposes very seriously and have been working to avoid it, Tang said. We want to make sure that people are only using these types of technologies when they want to, and that we help them. The system is currently impractical for use outside the laboratory due to its reliance on the time needed on an fMRI machine. But the researchers think this work could carry over to other, more portable brain imaging systems, such as functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS). fNIRS measures where there is more or less blood flow in the brain at different points in time, which, it turns out, is exactly the same type of signal measured by fMRI, Huth said. So our exact type of approach should result in fNIRS, even though, he noted, the resolution with fNIRS would be lower. about them, said Huth.