Artificial intelligence to diagnose cancer / “Can indicate origin of metastases”

Artificial intelligence can help diagnose cancer. This technology has already saved the life of a 51-year-old Frenchman living in Cherbourg (Manche). The incredible story of him was reported by the newspaper Le Parisien, which explains how artificial intelligence has managed to pinpoint where the cancer originatedescaping the gaze of the doctors.

It’s called “unknown primary cancer,” and it affects about 7,000 people every year. It is a condition in which no target is found and therefore no treatment is effective. L’algorithm developed by the Curie Institute, however, may be stronger than this disease. It will be presented in the next few days at the large AACR (American Association for Research on Cancer) oncology congress in Orlando. Unknown primary cancer is a type of cancer with a generally poor prognosis and which grants a survival time of six to ten months from the moment of diagnosis, but the results of the application of theartificial intelligence they look promising. The stakes are certainly high.

Artificial intelligence in the fight against unknown primary cancer: “targeted therapies”

Unknown primary cancer, before the intervention of artificial intelligence patients are generally subjected to chemotherapy broad spectrum that affects all the different possible origins. However, this treatment does not work well, as the response rate is less than 20% and the effects are very heavy. The algorithm underlying the artificial intelligence, developed by the Curie Institute, was trained and instructed on a database that included 20,000 RNA profiles, i.e. the “identity card” of tumors breast, colon and lung. As Le Parisien reports, the Curie Institute has noticed that in more than 98% of cases, artificial intelligence has been able to describe a tumor in minutes, faster than the human brain.

The fear of the developers was how the algorithm would react to a unknown primary cancer. In the presence of a 30-year-old patient with the body invaded by metastases, the artificial intelligence assumed a 95% probability that the origin resided in the kidney. And she was right, allowing us to proceed with one targeted chemotherapy on that organ. For now, there are 150 patients on whom this approach to cancer using artificial intelligence has been tested. 60% of patients are still alive 10 months after diagnosis, three times the median for these cases. Now, the goal for the future is to refine and extend this promising algorithm.

