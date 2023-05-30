Artificial intelligence to reveal the symptoms of multiple sclerosis

May 30 is the World Multiple Sclerosis Day, one of the most serious diseases of the central nervous system. A pathology that affects especially at a young age – 50% of affected people are not yet 40 years old – women twice as many as men.

In Italy there are about 140 thousand people who live with multiple sclerosis: every year, according to estimates, there are 3,600 new diagnoses. One every 3 hours. Yet, people’s knowledge of this disease still appears to be low.

According to a Doxa survey conducted for AISM in the first months of 2023 on a representative sample of the Italian population, Italians have in fact a superficial knowledge of the disease e they don’t know the impact that the disease really has on people’s lives. Although almost all of the public opinion (98%) knows MS, at least by hearsay, and over 80% know that it is a neurological disease, the level of information is uneven, especially with respect to the symptoms. Not only that: from what emerged from the survey, one of the aspects on which there is still poor awareness it concerns what the outcomes of the disease may be: 60% of the interviewees believe that people with MS inevitably develop serious disabilities and that the disease cannot be treated with drugs.

PortrAIts: the awareness initiative

Among the aspects revealed by the Doxa survey is also that relating to people’s knowledge of the symptoms of the disease: while the visible ones are mostly known, i invisible symptoms such as chronic fatigue, depression, visual disturbances or difficulty concentrating are almost unknown.

Just for raise people’s awareness and make it clear what it means to live with this kind of ailments she’s born PortrAItsopen air exhibit launched by AISM to reveal the ‘hidden’ side of the disease, starting from the stories of people with MS.

PortrAIts was born from the story of 10 people with multiple sclerosis who generously made very intimate and personal aspects of their history of illness available to the community. The work of the agency TBWA using Midjourney and after a reworking of what was generated by the AI, it made it possible to create images amazingfar from the reality visible to the eyes, but close to the actual feeling of those living with MS.

Arm like a piece of ice, tongue intertwined, head on fire, legs heavy as boulders: the vivid account of these and other signs of the disease has been transformed into powerful images who have the intent to communicate exactly what people with MS want to say: “Even if it doesn’t seem like it, I have to live like this every day”

PortrAIts will be visible in Piazza San Silvestro in Rome e in via Dante in Milan from 30 May until the June 6th. But also online at the website www.portraitsm.it