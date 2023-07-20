Artificial Intelligence Tool for Detecting Potentially Malignant Genomic Variants in Cancer Research

Researchers from the Visual Telecommunications Application Group (GATV) of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) have developed a tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to determine the probability that certain genetic variants are potentially malignant or benign within the human genome. This groundbreaking tool can greatly aid in the study of genomic alterations in human cancers, enabling precision oncology and targeted therapies based on next-generation sequencing personal data.

Analyzing DNA and genomic data, as well as identifying variants or mutations, is a complex task. Being able to automatically detect which variants may pose a potential risk for further analysis, either due to their likelihood of contributing to diseases like cancer or their unusual characteristics, is crucial for clinicians and researchers.

To address this challenge, researchers from the GATV at UPM conducted a study using traditional machine learning techniques as well as cutting-edge deep learning techniques to classify somatic mutations. The outcome of their work is a classification tool that includes a large number of known variants, both malignant and benign, gathered from reputable clinical studies and made accessible in open databases.

To gather additional information about each mutation, the researchers utilized a software annotation tool called ANNOVAR, which incorporates various databases and algorithms to provide more details about the mutations. 70 annotations, representing numerical values describing each variant, were used as inputs for different artificial intelligence models. The objective was to obtain the probability that each mutation is benign or malignant.

The researchers compared the performance of their classification tool to existing classifiers that also utilize artificial intelligence models. By using well-established metrics for machine learning classification, they concluded that their proposed tool outperformed the other models studied.

The results were highly promising, with the best artificial intelligence models correctly classifying approximately 80% of potentially dangerous mutations. Anaida Fernández García, a member of the research team, emphasized the practical value of these findings, stating that “from a medical perspective, these tools are very useful for genomic analysis of patients, as the percentage of potentially malignant variants is usually very small compared to benign ones. Being able to quickly and automatically identify these potentially dangerous mutations significantly reduces the time spent on analysis and allows for a more focused study.”

This research represents a significant advancement in utilizing artificial intelligence to aid in the analysis of genomic alterations and the development of targeted therapies for precision oncology. The potential impact on improving patient care and reducing the workload of clinicians is immense.

