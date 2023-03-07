Next door at the Scilogs Jaromir Konecny ​​has a funny little experiment started. He asked his readers ChatGPT to tell a Christmas story. The results are impressive. I have now asked (managed? instructed?) the program to write a blog post on the benefits of the Corona vaccination. At my age, you have to make succession arrangements in good time. The order: “Please write blog entry on the usefulness of the Covid vaccine“. And here is the result (translated into German with deepl):

“As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, one of the most promising developments is the rapid development and deployment of vaccines to combat the virus. In just a few months, several vaccines were developed that are now being given to people around the world, offering hope for a return to some degree of normality.

But the Covid vaccine not only offers hope, but also has a number of important advantages that make it indispensable in the fight against the virus. Here are just some of the ways the vaccine is proving useful:

It saves lives: The most obvious benefit of the Covid vaccine is that it helps prevent people from becoming seriously ill or dying from the virus. This is especially important for older adults and people with underlying medical conditions who are at higher risk of contracting or dying from Covid-19.

It helps to reduce transmission: The Covid vaccine not only protects against illness, but also helps to reduce the spread of the virus. When a large proportion of the population is vaccinated, it becomes more difficult for the virus to find new hosts and spread, which can help control the pandemic.

It protects those most at risk: By protecting individuals from getting sick, the Covid vaccine is helping to ease the burden on healthcare systems and ensuring hospitals and other facilities have the capacity to care for those who are but fall ill. This is particularly important for protecting vulnerable populations who may not have the same access to health care as others.

It helps protect the economy: The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global economy, with many businesses closing and people losing their jobs. By helping to bring the pandemic under control, the Covid vaccine can boost economic recovery and get people back to work.

Overall, the Covid vaccine is an important tool in the fight against the pandemic and its importance cannot be overstated. Whether you are young or old, healthy or at high risk, vaccination can protect you and others and is an important step in ending the pandemic and returning to normal.”