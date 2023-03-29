The artificial meat it is the business of the near future, but the Italian government has decided to ban it in our country. The draft developed by Minister Lollobrigida provides for penalties from 10 to 60,000 euros, or up to 10% of the total annual turnover, for those who produce, sell, distribute or administer food, drink and feed made in the laboratory starting from animal cells.

The paradox of the Italian prohibition

There is however a problem. Italy is part of the European Union. The cardinal principle is the free movement of goods and services. If EFSA were to approve the sale of synthetic meat, we would experience the paradox of not being able to produce it, but being able to sell that produced, for example, in another EU country.

For the proponents it is the response to pollution and greater demand for protein-rich food, for the contrary, a “monster” that will destroy a market worth almost 1,500 billion euros. And then in the middle there are citizens who are often wary of food created in a laboratory. The report “Cultivated meat: Out of Lab, into the frying pan”, produced by the research company McKinsey, states that the market could reach the figure of 25 billion dollars by 2030. Of course it has nothing to do with the so-called vegetable meat.

Artificial meat: how is it produced?

Artificial meat is created from stem cells of the animal to be replicated. Experts take cells from the muscle of a still living animal and cultivate them inside a bioreactor. Inside there are the same conditions that are inside the animal’s body. The cells are fed a special mix of foods to enhance their growth. In a few weeks you can already have an important quantity of meat, against the year and a half it takes to grow an adult bovine.

The history of artificial meat

There has been talk of artificial meat for 21 years. It was 2001 when NASA launched tests to understand if it was possible to produce fresh food in space. However, it will be necessary to wait until 2013 to have the first hamburger, produced by the Department of Physiology of the University of Maastricht in the Netherlands. In less than ten years, the price of an artificial meat hamburger has gone from almost 300,000 euros to less than 10.

Where can you eat?

While awaiting the go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration in the United States, Singapore is the only country where we have the opportunity to taste this meat. For a year now, a restaurant has been preparing a dish based on artificial meat. Even in Israel you can eat this type of meat, but first you have to sign a release to assume any risk. In Europe it will still take time, because in addition to the green light from the European Food Safety Authority, the green light from the European Commission will also have to arrive.

The advantages of artificial meat

The first advantage is the environmental sustainability. We know that farms pollute a lot. One fact above all: they contribute to almost 15% of all greenhouse gases. More to produce one kilogram of meat more than 11,000 liters of water are needed, against the maximum 521 of the artificial version. Not to mention the fact that soil consumption is reduced by 99 percent. Then there are important health conditions. Intensive farming has been the cause of epidemics in history, such as swine flu or mad cow disease. Antibiotics are often used which can lead to dangerous antibiotic resistance. Very often the animals are raised in very bad conditions to increase their productivity.

Are there any contraindications?

Obviously the opposites are the breeders. Coldiretti claims that farms are important not only for the economy of many territories, but also for biodiversity. There are 7,000,000 people who work in the countries of the European Union alone in the meat supply chain. In Italy, 270,000 agricultural entrepreneurs work in the sector with another 250,000 employees. Then there is the speech of energy saving. It is true that the elimination of intensive farming would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it is necessary a lot of energy to produce artificial meat. From a nutritional point of view, the laboratory version is identical to the natural one. Experts underline that therefore the question is not to deal with red meat, which can be harmful if consumed in excess, but to replace it as much as possible with other protein sources.

