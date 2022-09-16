Whether it’s sugar or artificial sweeteners, the risk of disease is always lurking. The latter “should not be considered a safe and healthy alternative to sugar,” according to what researchers found in a recent study. Specifically, artificial sweeteners are linked to an increased risk of heart and chronic disease in general.

In recent years, food companies have used them extensively in a wide range of foods and beverages instead of sugars, the negative health consequences of which were already known. These alternatives, however, cannot be considered a panacea, quite the contrary. After some experimental research, focusing on beverages, a large-scale study suggests a potential direct association between increased consumption of artificial sweetener and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Our findings indicate that these food additives, consumed daily by millions of people and found in thousands of foods and beverages, should not be considered a safe and healthy alternative to sugar, in line with the current position of several health agencies.” , the researchers write in presenting the article published in the British Medical Journal.

The study was conducted by experts from the Sorbonne University Paris Nord, examining the intake of sweeteners from various food sources, including beverages and dairy products, to verify the link with the risk of heart or circulatory disease. Participants had an average age of 42 and four out of five were women. Diet records were monitored to verify intake, in which participants noted everything they ate, including brand name, for 24 hours. This “diet diary” was repeated three times at six-month intervals: two on weekdays and once on the weekend. About 37% of them consumed artificial sweeteners.

An association between these substances and an increased risk of cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary disease was found in 103,000 French adults. During an average follow-up period of about a decade, 1,502 cardiovascular events were recorded, including heart attacks, mini-strokes and angina. The highest risk detected was 9% of cardiovascular disease.

The researchers found that consumption of artificial sweeteners was linked to an 18% higher risk of cerebrovascular disease – conditions that affect blood flow to the brain. In particular, aspartame, present in many candies, was associated with a 17% increase in the risk of cerebrovascular events, while acesulfame potassium and sucralose were linked to an increased risk of coronary heart disease. . The study was based on observations, so it cannot establish the cause, nor exclude the possibility that other unknown factors may have influenced the results. However, the research team argues, the study presents itself as reliable given its breadth and reliance on accurate, high-quality dietary data. The findings are also consistent with other studies linking artificial sweeteners with indicators of ill health.