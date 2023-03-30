It is a gesture that many people do every day who, to find relief from red eyes and dryness, instill ‘artificial tears’, eye drops that can also be bought in drugstores, supermarkets and online because they are over-the-counter products. Well, in the United States there is alarm because some people have lost their sight and there have even been deaths so much so that EzriCare Artificial Tears, an over-the-counter product without preservatives that many infected patients have reported using, has been withdrawn from its producer.