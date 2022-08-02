Home Health Artist claims Floofiy Fury skin from Call of Duty has been copied – Call of Duty: Warzone
The incredibly cute Flooby Fury skins for Call of Duty: Pioneer and Call of Duty: Warzone were revealed last week, and anyone who’s played Activision’s ultra-popular shooter knows all too well how much has been invested in Fortnite-style skins lately . However, Activision, along with developer Treyarch, seems to lack inspiration and imagination, as they appear to have stolen the design of the Samoyed that makes up Flooby’s costume. Illustrator Sail Lin has provided evidence (here) that they designed the costume/skin two years ago and have not contacted Activision nor received any compensation as it is now being used in Call of Duty.

“I only found out when it was announced that my work was being plagiarized. Even though I am also a COD player, I am very disappointed to see my work being plagiarized in this way by a major company like Activision. I have contacted Activision to seek Explanation and/or compensation, hopefully this situation will be resolved soon. There is only so much I can do as an individual artist and I have to speak up to prevent this from happening again in the future.

Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty knockoffs (right).
