Artistic gymnastics, Manila Esposito consecrates herself to the European Championships: the tricolor returns to light up the beam, triumphant silver

Manila Esposito won a wonderful silver medal on beam at the European Championships 2023 of artistic gymnastics. The bell, now stationed in Brescia under the eyes of the DT Enrico Casella and Marco Campodonico, has packaged a wonderful exercise on 10 cm, the most difficult, unpredictable and identifying tool in the women’s sector, where falls, imbalances and errors are always around the corner. There 16ennein his second senior season and after gaining experience at the 2022 World Cup, has displayed all its elegance, standing out from an artistic point of view and distinguishing itself for a series of good combinations well articulated and assimilated. The two and a half twist exit was flawless and the blue was rewarded with a significant 13,700 (5.7 the starting note). Italy has not reached the podium on beam in the continental field since 2011, when Carlotta Ferlito was silver in front of Elisabetta Preziosa.



Manila Esposito was presented in Antalya (Türkiye) after winning the individual general competition at the Jesolo Trophy a couple of weeks ago, but was not in perfect physical condition as evidenced by many bandages on the lower limbs. The Civitavecchia Gymnastics member was able to grit her teeth, after having made some mistakes between qualifications and the all-around final, and put the second continental laurel of his career after the silver obtained with the team on Wednesday evening. This is the very right and well-deserved award for this gymnast, who grew up under the guidance of Camilla Ugolini and Marco Massara, who in the last year it has grown exponentially and who, among other things, a month ago had triumphed on vault and had been second on floor exercise at the stage of the World Cup staged in Cottbus.

Manila Esposito was beaten by just one tenth by Dutch champion Sanne Wevers (13,800, 5.8 the D Score). The Rio 2016 Olympic Champion returned to shine at the age of 31, winning the continental title on this apparatus for the second time in her career after that of 2018 (in her palmares, the silver medal also appears in 2015). Hungarian Zsofia Kovacs completed the podium (13.700, 5.9 difficulties), after the silver conquered on the full lap a couple of days ago. Worth mentioning is the fall of the British Jessica Gadirova, first in qualifying and fresh all-around European Champion.

Alice D’Amato finished in fifth position (13.300, 5.5) behind the British Ondine Achampong (13.533, 5.9). The 20-year-old Genoese had returned to the platform after graduating as European Champion on the uneven bars and after the bronze won on the complete lap, we will soon see her again on the floor too. Italy has put a sixth medal in these European Championships on the bulletin board: 2 golds (men’s team and Alice D’Amato on the stables), 3 silvers (women’s team, Asia D’Amato on vault and Manila Esposito on beam), 1 bronze (Alice D’Amato in the all-around).

