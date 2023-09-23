Arturo: A Revolutionary Method for Easy Lemon Juice Extraction and Boosting Vitamin C Intake

A revolutionary method called Arturo: from now on you can fill up on vitamin C in the blink of an eye!

In Sicily, in Catania, a new method has been invented to extract juice from lemons. This innovative way involves the insertion of a small plastic cone in the upper part of the lemon. By giving it a few turns, the juice comes out, rich in all its beneficial properties. This invention, known as Arturo, is equipped with a Caltagirone ceramic cap which allows the preservation of unused juice.

Lemons are not only low in sugar but also packed with nutrients such as vitamins and water. Unlike most fruits, lemons contain only 3 grams of sugar per 100 grams. Furthermore, lemons are known for their high vitamin C content, with over 50 milligrams per 100 grams. This makes lemon one of the most antioxidant fruits available.

The health benefits of consuming lemon juice are numerous. It is rich in potassium, an essential trace element for the proper functioning of the body, and calcium, which is better absorbed when consumed with vitamin C. Regular consumption of lemon, as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle, can help fight bad cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension. Flavonoids and limonoids found in lemons have the power to lower blood cholesterol levels, while antioxidants help purify the blood by eliminating toxins and waste.

Arturo provides a convenient and efficient way to enjoy the benefits of lemon juice. This revolutionary method allows individuals to easily extract fresh lemon juice and incorporate it into their daily routine. With only 17 calories per 100 grams, lemon juice is a healthy and refreshing addition to any diet.

