I read with moderate satisfaction that the Minister of Health, Dr. Orazio Schillaci, proposes to increase the number of admissions to the Faculty of Medicine as a result of insufficient staff available to public health, the cause of which can be traced back to the growing exodus of professionals to other European countries or to the abandonment of the medical profession due to age limits or simple renunciation. Considering that in the best case scenario, the necessary time will be before filling this gap at least 9 years of training (6+3 if you choose General Medicine, at least 10 for other specializations), the undersigned – were the holder of the dicastery – would wonder why the brain drain abroad as well as trying to understand the causes of the retirement anticipated of local operators or emergency departments.

Dear minister, when salary adjustment to the average salary in the rest of Europe? It also applies to other categories, of course, but let’s stay in the specific case of health care: when is the reduction of the superfluous and useless bureaucratic load What Haunts Every Healthcare Professional? It is possible that from the Covid-19 pandemic experience there is no desire to use public resources to boost territorial assistance and the emergency one rather than using a good portion of the GDP to send weapons to Ukraine or the funds of the Pnrr in crazy and useless spending?

But it seems normal to her, in a modern European state, that the so-called should still exist therapeutic plans – totally useless, in my humble opinion, for the purposes of a regular pharmacological prescription – the compilation of which occupies a significant percentage of the activity of a specialist medical practice and for some months also of Basic Medicine (see note 97 and note 100 in addition to plan for the delivery of Paxlovid usable for early care in non-hospitalized covid patients)?

It seems to her dignified that a skillful registered nurse (now graduated in Nursing Sciences) has almost, in many realities, the same salary as a cleaner of an apartment building with all the due and sacred respect for those who carry out the noble work employed by a cleaning company?

And finally, he considers it decent that the doctors and paramedics who work in the area are also considered and/or treated by many local health authorities as B-class professionals while in other countries, playing a fundamental role in the protection of public health, they are given due acclaim e a more decent economic treatment?

Honorable Minister, perhaps ask yourself these questions and forward them also to the holders of the other Dicasteries (Mef in primis) as well as to your and our Premier and if you can give us an answer consistent with what you promise to accomplish during your noble mandate.

Thank you and I trust in your ability and in your intellectual honesty,

A family doctor (or general practitioner, if it seems more appropriate) who works in Piedmont, best regards

