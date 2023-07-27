As a reaction to crises, Germans always prefer to stay at home

According to a study, in response to crises such as war and climate change, Germans are increasingly withdrawing into their private lives. They largely ignore the threatening reality and focus on their personal world. According to the study published on Thursday by the Rheingold Institute in Cologne, only 34 percent still have confidence in the federal government.

Germans withdraw into their private sphere

As a place of refuge, one’s own home is lovingly converted into an oasis of well-being – 93 percent of those surveyed stated that they make their home as nice as possible. For 84 percent, getting together with friends and family has also gained in importance – whereby this social circle increasingly consists of like-minded people, and confrontations with those who think differently are avoided. A feeling of self-efficacy grows above all from dealing with oneself, for example in the gym or in yoga school. Physical fitness and mental balance should convey the feeling of having life under control.

The “evil outside world“, on the other hand, is largely ignored. “The fear of a nuclear war, for example, which was very strong shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression, is hardly ever mentioned today,” explains Rheingold founder Stephan Grünewald of the German Press Agency. “You can’t stand such a fundamental threat for longer than six weeks.” According to the study, only 39 percent now obtain detailed information about world events. “People watch a lot less news,” says Grünewald. “That too is an expression of suppression.”

The study, which Rheingold created in cooperation with the non-profit philosophy foundation Identity Foundation from Düsseldorf, consists of a representative online survey of 1000 people between the ages of 18 and 35 and a two-hour deep psychological survey of 35 test persons whose selection took into account aspects such as gender, age, education and political preference.

No confidence in politics and society in Germany

For the psychologist and author Grünewald (“How does Germany tick?”), the most surprising result is that only 23 percent are confident about politics and society, but great optimism prevails in private. In the representative survey, 73 percent said they were confident about their work, studies or training. “That’s a huge discrepancy,” says Grünewald. “Germans succeed in maximizing their confidence by minimizing their field of vision.”

Most people ignore the war in Ukraine, the migration crisis and climate change. “It’s as if a repression curtain were lowered, sealing our own world off from the outside world.” Through this curtain, at most, what is directly relevant to one’s own life shimmers through, such as inflation and energy prices.

The climate crisis only comes into focus when – as is the case now on Rhodes – your own holiday is threatened by fire. Some people even see themselves quietly as profiteers of the crisis, because the mild winter helps them to save on heating costs, or the summers start pleasantly early. Older people in particular are therefore partly hoping to escape the full force of the climate crisis and to be able to maintain their usual lifestyle for the remaining years.

All in all, the suppression of the crisis and the turn to the private sphere lead to a majority developing a passively resigned attitude and no longer being responsive to the overarching change. Only 47 percent say of themselves: “My personal commitment is crucial in order to master the social challenges.” Grünewald’s analysis: “The proclaimed turning point has not reached the people at all. Rather, they are hoping for some kind of overtime that will last for a few more years.”

