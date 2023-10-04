As if it were a manifesto

The reasons for the bill (1113, 21/4/23). Half a century of experiences for

start again

The February 2013 report of the Parliamentary Commission of

investigation into the effectiveness and efficiency of the national health service,

chaired by sen. Ignazio Marino, on “some aspects of medicine

territorial, with particular regard to the functioning of public services

for drug addiction and mental health departments”, approved

unanimously, constitutes the most recent document (!!) resulting from careful attention

investigative work, analysis and parliamentary debate.

Constant reference must be made to the work of the Commission. It

operated in the “awareness that scientific knowledge and practices

clinics of today’s psychiatry, constantly evolving at the level

international” require continuous updates in organizations,

in social prevention policies, in interventions to support

families.

They have almost half a century of experiences with different intensities and tensions

touched all Italian regions. National and regional regulations on

protection of mental health, the guidelines, the objective projects that

have followed one another, if they have created a new scenario everywhere and a

perspective full of possibilities, on the contrary they have produced in the lack

both economic and cultural investment and on the fragmentation of

regional policies a profound setback.

The words of “cure” have disappeared to make way for the domination of words

of cosification, of objectification, of the return of distance. From the

danger.

The regulatory tools in the hands of local governments could have offered

sufficient possibilities for wider implementation and organization of services

in the direction of community mental health and practices

integration, of care, in the person-centred vision. It happens

instead of receiving government indications, as long as they have existed

application incomplete and too different between the different Regions, with

de facto exceptions not always correlated to impediments of character

economic or elements of territorial differentiation which, unfortunately, do not

they create virtuous models of cooperative regionalism, but they increase the

gap of inequality: where there is a lack of application of

norms, due to political disengagement and administrative inability, or even due to

choices of outdated and insufficient care models, deficiencies have resulted

and inequalities at regional and local levels.

Where instead the reference to the 1978 reform law and the search for

innovative and courageous treatment paths has been constant and the Regions

(very few in reality) have written and implemented, promptly, i

mental health plans and designed coherent and compliant service networks

principles of the law itself, services began to take shape,

have become visible and truly alternative to the institutions and cultures that

he believed with conviction that he wanted to abandon. The results are evident,

so much so that they have been evaluated by the World Health Organisation

healthcare (WHO) as models of international excellence; where this is not the case

occurred, serious gaps have been created in the global assistance network

healthcare, up to situations of real degradation. The bill, as if it were a

manifesto, to start again.

The meeting entitled As if it were a manifesto will be held on Monday 9 October 2023 at the Ugo Guarino Space – S. Giovanni Cultural Park from 5.30 pm – for the third time the DDL “Provisions regarding the protection of mental health aimed at implementation and development of the principles referred to in Law 13 May 1978, n.180” was presented in parliament.

Peppe Dell’Acqua talks about it.

The zoom link for possible remote participation is forwarded below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

