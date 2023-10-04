As if it were a manifesto
The reasons for the bill (1113, 21/4/23). Half a century of experiences for
start again
The February 2013 report of the Parliamentary Commission of
investigation into the effectiveness and efficiency of the national health service,
chaired by sen. Ignazio Marino, on “some aspects of medicine
territorial, with particular regard to the functioning of public services
for drug addiction and mental health departments”, approved
unanimously, constitutes the most recent document (!!) resulting from careful attention
investigative work, analysis and parliamentary debate.
Constant reference must be made to the work of the Commission. It
operated in the “awareness that scientific knowledge and practices
clinics of today’s psychiatry, constantly evolving at the level
international” require continuous updates in organizations,
in social prevention policies, in interventions to support
families.
They have almost half a century of experiences with different intensities and tensions
touched all Italian regions. National and regional regulations on
protection of mental health, the guidelines, the objective projects that
have followed one another, if they have created a new scenario everywhere and a
perspective full of possibilities, on the contrary they have produced in the lack
both economic and cultural investment and on the fragmentation of
regional policies a profound setback.
The words of “cure” have disappeared to make way for the domination of words
of cosification, of objectification, of the return of distance. From the
danger.
The regulatory tools in the hands of local governments could have offered
sufficient possibilities for wider implementation and organization of services
in the direction of community mental health and practices
integration, of care, in the person-centred vision. It happens
instead of receiving government indications, as long as they have existed
application incomplete and too different between the different Regions, with
de facto exceptions not always correlated to impediments of character
economic or elements of territorial differentiation which, unfortunately, do not
they create virtuous models of cooperative regionalism, but they increase the
gap of inequality: where there is a lack of application of
norms, due to political disengagement and administrative inability, or even due to
choices of outdated and insufficient care models, deficiencies have resulted
and inequalities at regional and local levels.
Where instead the reference to the 1978 reform law and the search for
innovative and courageous treatment paths has been constant and the Regions
(very few in reality) have written and implemented, promptly, i
mental health plans and designed coherent and compliant service networks
principles of the law itself, services began to take shape,
have become visible and truly alternative to the institutions and cultures that
he believed with conviction that he wanted to abandon. The results are evident,
so much so that they have been evaluated by the World Health Organisation
healthcare (WHO) as models of international excellence; where this is not the case
occurred, serious gaps have been created in the global assistance network
healthcare, up to situations of real degradation. The bill, as if it were a
manifesto, to start again.
The meeting entitled As if it were a manifesto will be held on Monday 9 October 2023 at the Ugo Guarino Space – S. Giovanni Cultural Park from 5.30 pm – for the third time the DDL “Provisions regarding the protection of mental health aimed at implementation and development of the principles referred to in Law 13 May 1978, n.180” was presented in parliament.
Peppe Dell’Acqua talks about it.
The zoom link for possible remote participation is forwarded below.