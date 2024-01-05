as of 28 December, 19 CAUs active from Piacenza to Rimini — Health

Donini: “This reorganization goes in the right direction. In the Emergency Assistance Centers we value the professionalism of continuity of care and doctors in specialist training. They will increasingly become a reference for citizens for urgent low-criticality services”

8 out of 10 patients log in between 8am and 8pm, with an average of 18 logins per day in the morning and 16 in the afternoon. Among the main reasons for access: orthopedic, gastrointestinal problems and minor ailments

December 29, 2023 – Over 12,000 hits in the first month of activity, 1 hour and 25 minutes il average waiting timecon 83% of patients (8 out of 10) that find assistance and care directly within the structure and 84% who accesses it during daytime. Between main reasons for accessorthopedic and gastrointestinal problems and minor ailments, precisely those low-complexity emergencies for which the Region has established the CAU.

It’s the photograph, updated to December 28th, of the first month of activity of 16 emergency assistance centers in Emilia-Romagnaof the 19 already active throughout the territoryalways on the same date.

The numbers concern in particular the CAU of Piacenza, Bobbio (PC); Parma; Reggio Emilia; Castelfranco Emilia (MO); Budrio, Vergato, Navile and Casalecchio di Reno (BO); Imola; Comacchio, Copparo, Ferrara and Portomaggiore (FE); Cervia (RA) and Cattolica (RN).

“Monitoring – states the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– confirms the good start for all CAUs, despite the complexity of the period due to the winter season, with a greater spread of flu and Covid: waiting times are limited and almost all patients find an answer and solution to their problem directly at the interior of the structure. This reorganization goes in the right direction. In the Emergency Assistance Centers we value the professionalism of continuity of care and doctors in specialist training. They will increasingly become a reference for citizens for urgent low-criticality services. My thanks go to all the professionals involved in the Cau and in Continuity of Care for their constant commitment and dedication, fundamental to ensuring the results that these numbers certify”.

In summary, as of December 28th in the 16 monitored CAUs the numbers from the first month of activity they are: over 12 thousand accesses, 84% of which during daytime (including the 4 centers in the Ferrara area and the one in Imola open only during the day); on average 18.5 accesses per day in the morning (from 8am to 2pm), 16.4 in the afternoon (from 2pm to 8pm) and 11.3 average accesses per day at night (from 8pm to 8am); the majority of patients (83%) sent to the GP at the end of the course, therefore with assistance and care provided on site; waiting times on average equal to 1 hour and 25 minutes; cases mostly (52%) orthopaedic, gastro-intestinal and related to minor disorders.

The 19 CAUs open as of December 28th

Al December 28thI am There are 19 emergency assistance centers operating in the area, with different start dates: Bobbio (PC) 1 December; Piacenza 4 December; Parma 19 December; Fidenza (PR) 28 December; Reggio Emilia 19 December, Correggio (RE) 27 December; Castelfranco Emilia (MO) 11 December, Finale Emilia (MO) 18 December; Budrio (BO) 1 November, Vergato (BO) 7 November, Navile-Bologna 11 December, Casalecchio-Bologna 19 December; Imola (BO) 21 December; Ferrara, Comacchio, Copparo, Portomaggiore (FE) 15 November; Cervia (RA) 18 December; Cattolica (RN) 18 December.

Per enhance communication with citizens and to clarify any doubts and answer the questionsthe Region thought of a series of possible questions that are answered in the Questions/Answers sectionor Faq Frequently asked questions – questions asked frequently, within the web page dedicated to the reform of the emergency emergency system on the Region’s website