breaking latest news – A diet rich in ultra-processed foods, such as canned foods, sauces, sodas, and salty snacks, is associated with a higher risk of dementia. To say this, a longitudinal study conducted by Tianjin Medical University in China and reported in Neurology.

Replacing “10% of the weight of ultra-processed foods with an equivalent proportion of unprocessed or minimally processed foods” dramatically reduces the estimated risk of dementia, explains Yaogang Wang, of Tianjin Medical University in China.

Ultra-processed foods, that is rich in added sugar, fat and salt and low in protein and fiber includes sodas, salty and sugary snacks, ice cream, sausages, fried chicken, yogurt, canned beans and tomatoes, ketchup, mayonnaise, guacamole and packaged hummus, the researchers noted.

“These foods may also contain food additives or packaging molecules or produced during heating, which have all been shown in other studies to have negative effects on thinking and memory skills“says co-author of the study, Huiping Li of Tianjin Medical University.

“Our results also show an increase of only 50 grams per day of unprocessed or minimally processed foods, which is equivalent to half an apple, a serving of corn or a bowl of bran, while simultaneously reducing a 50 grams per day of ultra foods. – processed, equivalent to a bar of chocolate or a serving of fish sticks, is associated with a 3% reduction in the risk of dementia, “added Li.

For research purposes, Wang and co-authors evaluated 72,083 people in the British biobank study they had 55 or older and had no dementia at baseline.

Participants had at least two valid 24-hour dietary assessments using the Oxford WebQ questionnaire over the period 2009-2012. Researchers applied the NOVA framework, a food classification system based on the amount of industrial processing they undergo, to the dietary questionnaire data and grouped the participants into quartiles.

Ultra-processed foods were a median of 8.6% of the daily diet of a participant in the lowest quartile and 27.8% in the highest quartile. The food groups that contributed most to the high intake of ultra-processed food were beverages (34%), sugary products (21%), ultra-processed dairy products (17%) and salty snacks (11%). ).

The average age of the participants was 62; approximately 53% were women and 93% were white. The median follow-up was 10 years. During that time, 518 people developed dementia, including 287 with Alzheimer’s disease and 119 with vascular dementia.

In the lowest quartile, 105 people developed dementia, compared to 150 people in the top quartile. A 10% increase in ultra-processed foods increased the risk of all-cause dementia by 25%, vascular dementia by 28% and Alzheimer’s disease by 14%.

Replacing 20% ​​weight of ultra-processed food with an equivalent proportion of unprocessed or minimally processed food led to a 34% lower risk of dementia and 39% less vascular dementia, but did not significantly affect the risk of Alzheimer’s is significant.

The analysis had several limitations, the researchers noted. An incorrect classification may have occurred and some foods such as yogurt may have more or less processing, for example. More research is therefore needed to investigate the association between processed foods and dementia.