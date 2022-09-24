Elia Stevanato out of desperation he posted a sign outside his company that reads: «You want to to work? ” According to him, the answer among aspiring employees is not so obvious, so much so that “I find myself forced to refuse job orders due to the lack of personnel,” she explains.

Elia Stavanato, the company does not find workers

Elia Stevanato is a business owner 38 years old from Veneto, owner of the homonymous company which has over 60 employees and works throughout Italy in the field of joints that are installed on bridges and highways. Started by his father in 1979, when it had only six specialized employees, it finally expanded in 2017. Now, however, there is an urgent need for workers. «I am forced to refuse job orders due to lack of personnel who, despite being paid optimally, prefer to receive the Basic income», His words reported by” Il Messaggero “.

The case

“Incredible cases happen – says the entrepreneur Elia Stevanato – with employees who, after a week of work from hiring, get sick for three weeks, candidly saying that they need that period for the examination of the license or to those who send the tax visit, they find the family doctor who immediately justifies the absence of the worker by being present in his clinic ».

Stevanato is worried about the generations of young people who, driven by citizenship income and the carousel of easy diseases, do not believe in the values ​​of work and sacrifice. “My company is like a family – he points out – if some of my employees need a credit instead of going to ask the bank for it, they come to me and find a solution, unfortunately there is no desire and humility to learn”.

Last updated: Saturday 24 September 2022, 6pm



