Dusseldorf and New York, July 12, 2023 – Asahi Kasei will move the global headquarters of its Health Care business from Japan to the United States. Health Care’s Primary Executive Officer, Richard Packer, will lead the fast-growing business from Asahi Kasei’s existing offices in the eastern US, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston.

Broad portfolio

Since acquiring ZOLL Medical, a leading manufacturer of defibrillators and other critical care and emergency medical solutions, just over ten years ago, Asahi Kasei’s healthcare business has more than tripled in size. The range of products in the Health division is broad and ranges from innovative medicines for special therapeutic areas and solutions for severe cardiopulmonary diseases to devices and services for the production of biotherapeutics.

Further growth forecast in the USA

Currently, the Health Care business represents 18 percent of Asahi Kasei’s sales, 33 percent of its operating income (fiscal 2022), and more than 23 percent of its employees. 78 percent of Asahi Kasei’s healthcare sales are made outside of Japan. The Health Care division is therefore a main driver for further corporate growth. The company sees great potential in the USA in particular.

Koshiro Kudo, President and CEO of Asahi Kasei, stated: “With the presence of our health care headquarters in this important health market, the country of origin of a wide range of innovative products, Asahi Kasei wants to strengthen and further expand its health care business.”

Richard Packer, Primary Executive Officer, Health Care, added, “We look forward to the challenge of leading one of our key businesses from outside of Japan. With innovative management processes, we are well positioned globally and able to react to changing industry trends at an early stage and in a way that is profitable for everyone involved.”

Zur Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a global technology group with three business areas Material, Homes and Health Care. The Material business area includes Fibers & Textiles, Petrochemicals, Performance Polymers, Performance Materials, Consumables, Battery Separators and Electronic Devices. The Homes division offers building materials to finished houses in the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical technology as well as devices and systems for acute and intensive care medicine. With more than 46,000 employees worldwide, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and reported sales of 20 billion euros (2,726 billion yen) in fiscal year 2022 (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023).

“Creating for Tomorrow”. With this slogan, the Asahi Kasei Group refers to the common mission of all its companies to help people all over the world to live and live better with sustainable products and technologies.

For more information, see:

www.asahi-kasei.com, www.asahi-kasei.eu and

company contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringstrasse 17

40221 Düsseldorf

+49 (0)211 3399-2058

Press contact

financial relations GmbH

Henning Yes

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

+49 (0) 6172 27159 12

