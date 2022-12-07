It was decided to give the program the name “Asap”, which in an acronymized Business English means “As soon as possible“, as soon as possible. That is the only motto that should guide the repair of a broken system. In this case, however, the acronym Asap means (also) something else: Experimental primary care clinic. In a nutshell, the last resort to prevent citizens from remaining without their general practitioner for a long time. And in Sacile, for example, there are already more than a thousand “in the dark”. This is why the West Friuli Healthcare Company has decided to implement a small and large revolution: the young people of Ceformed, the school for general practitioners who will be employed with hourly shifts to cover the gaps in healthcare.

“In 2023, a further 10 terminations of primary care general practitioners are expected for reaching the age limits – explain the AsFo offices – while any terminations due to voluntary resignation, to be communicated with one month’s notice in the case of transfer or two months in all other cases, are not known to date”. Then we get to the heart of the problem: “even the latest procedures activated by the Company for the assignment of temporary assignments have had a negative outcome due to lack of availability on the part of the doctors consulted”. We therefore need “a structured solution that allows us to respond in an integrated way to the needs of citizens’ primary assistance”. This is why the Company, in agreement with the Fimmg and Snami trade unions, has signed an agreement to deploy Ceformed doctors in place of general practitioners where solutions cannot be found. And the first case of concrete application is that of Sacile.

In place of Dr. Marangon, whose job ceased in October, a new general practitioner will not arrive. The new emergency route will be inaugurated. This is how the first experimental clinic started, activated thanks to the selection of young specialists in general medicine through the appropriate ranking. In detail, the activity is organized in six shifts of six hours a day from Monday to Friday for a total of 36 hours a week. There will be three doctors employed on rotation and shifts and patients will be divided.

The method inaugurated in Sacile will also become good elsewhere, given the premises that concern the near future within the Region’s health system. Even in Udine, in fact, the alarm is always red. “We are not finding general practitioners – admitted the director general of the Western Friuli Health Authority, Joseph Tonutti – and we found ourselves in the position of having even a thousand patients without a general practitioner to go to. Our professionals have already increased their ceiling to 1,800 patients (under normal conditions the limit was set at 1,500 people for each family doctor, ed) and they cannot do more». In Veneto it has also risen to two thousand for each doctor, but it is a road that in Friuli Venezia Giulia does not seem feasible at the moment. «In this way, through the Asaps – continues Tonutti – we ensure that the young doctors of Ceformed accept the assignment, since it is to all intents and purposes a temporary job. And at the same time we allow clients to receive a basic consultation. That of Sacile – here is the latest important announcement which also sounds like a forecast for the future – will not remain the last experience. We will soon find ourselves in difficulty also in Azzano Decimo and San Vito al Tagliamento». Not two mountain villages.