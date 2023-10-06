ASB midwife mobile for North Rhine-Westphalia starts in Münsterland / New …

ASB NRW

On October 5, 2023, the Arbeiter-Samaritan-Bund Nordrhein-Westfalen eV (ASB NRW e. V.) delivered the new ASB midwife mobile for NRW to the ASB Regional Association Münsterland e. V. (ASB RV Münsterland eV) for a joint pilot phase. With this mobile outreach care offer, the ASB wants to be there primarily for women who cannot be reached due to inadequate care from midwives.

Under the motto “A good beginning for every life”, the Arbeiter-Samaritan-Bund is further expanding its offering for young families, pregnant women and new mothers with their newborns. Since March 2022, the entire offer has included the ASB midwife mobile as an offer of help for the regions affected by the floods in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate and a total of nine ASB midwife centers in North Rhine-Westphalia. The ASB midwife mobile NRW as a pilot model now complements these offers with a focus on the Münsterland. In the Münsterland region, the ASB midwife center has been part of the ASB RV Münsterland’s services for young families since 2019. The second ASB midwife mobile is now available here for its future use as an innovative and unique care offer that is currently unique in Germany. The purchase of the electric vehicle as well as the needs-based expansion and conversion of the new mobile were carried out through funding from the Postcode Lottery.

“With the offers from the ASB midwife centers and the ASB midwife mobiles, we want to show that the Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund in North Rhine-Westphalia is committed to supporting young families through pioneering projects. ‘A good start for every life’ is one for us important message that we are committed to implementing with innovation and commitment,” explains Dr. Stefan Sandbrink, regional manager of ASB NRW eV

Thanks to its mobility, the ASB midwife mobile creates a new supply route for North Rhine-Westphalia. It offers a safe place for high-quality, professional support and treatment during pregnancy, the postpartum period and breastfeeding. Both a lack of midwives in rural areas and – due to unequal distribution – in urban areas lead to more difficult access. The provision is particularly deteriorated in districts with special development needs, and therefore for people with low educational qualifications, lower incomes, international biographies and/or language barriers as well as homeless people and people without health insurance, for example in a crisis-ridden life situation. This is where a low-threshold, reliable offer is particularly important in this special phase of life. The ASB midwife mobile supplements standard outpatient care in accordance with Section 134a of the Social Security Code V (SGB V) with midwifery assistance in preliminary and standard care.

NRW Family Minister Josefine Paul was also enthusiastic about the potential of the pilot project during a visit to Münster on October 4th: “Help and care offers should always be easily accessible and without hurdles. The mobile and outreach offer of the ASB midwife mobile starts exactly there and makes a valuable contribution to women and families with this innovative supply route.”

Project manager Stefanie Könitz-Goes also makes it clear that there is still a lot to do in terms of educational work: “Many women don’t even know that they are legally entitled to advice and care from a midwife. With our ASB midwife mobile we are focusing on visibility in the respective areas Regions and districts and therefore also on education. It is particularly important to us to involve our cooperation partners in all our projects, to exchange experiences and to jointly develop offers that benefit women and families. Our partners in Münster include, for example, the Midwife Network Münsterland eV , which advised us on setting up the mobile. The colleagues on site are in close contact with the municipal contacts, for example in the health or youth welfare offices and in the existing networks for early help. The entire project benefits from this Knowledge of regional conditions. Collaboration with the numerous midwives in the region who will staff the ASB midwife mobile during office hours is essential. We would like to thank all of these partners for the constructive cooperation,” says Stefanie Könitz-Goes, project manager for the ASB midwife centers and the ASB midwife mobile, explaining the creation and intention of this mobile form of care. And further: “The ASB midwife mobile aims at this to reach pregnant women and young mothers who otherwise have no opportunity to receive care during this important phase. Here we want to educate, advise and provide care. The existing supply structures are unaffected.”

The ASB midwife mobile for NRW works like a rolling midwifery practice. It is equipped with an examination chair, a small ultrasound machine, stethoscope and other materials for full care by a midwife. The consultation hours are always conducted by midwives from the region who are well acquainted with the local conditions. Tables and seating provide space for consultations. An opaque exterior design and an attractive interior design with wood and warm colors enable sufficient intimacy and confidentiality between the midwife and the woman being cared for. In the pilot phase, the ASB midwife mobile will reliably travel to specified locations on defined days and times. Pregnant women, young mothers and families can easily use their mobile phone during office hours or book a fixed appointment in advance online.

“We are very pleased to be able to start the pilot phase with the new ASB midwife mobile,” says Dirk Winter, managing director of ASB RV Münsterland e. V. He continues: “Thanks to the well-founded experience of our regional association in the placement of midwives through the ASB midwife center in Münsterland, the coordination of the ASB midwife mobile in the flood region and through our ASB daycare centers, we are sure that the new low-threshold mobile will also be available “To be able to use the offer successfully to meet the needs of children and parents. It is also a supportive offer for municipalities.”

The ASB midwife mobile in North Rhine-Westphalia will go into operation after the autumn holidays – from October 16, 2023. Local responsibility for this new offer lies with Martina Brosch, Head of Nursing and Social Services at ASB Münsterland, while Laura Aupke, who is also responsible for coordinating the ASB midwifery center in Münsterland, is responsible for coordination.

Further information about the ASB midwifery projects in NRW: https://youtu.be/yqC7WRpe63k

