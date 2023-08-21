Ascensia Diabetes Care Italy Srl/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3026/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14567/2022 proposed by Ascensia Diabetes Care Italy Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Abruzzo Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia – Romagna Region, Friuli Autonomous Region Venezia Giulia, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Autonomous Province of Trento, Marche Region , Piedmont Region, Veneto Region, Tuscany Region, Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

Attachments:

Ascensia Diabetes Care Italy Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 3026 of 080623 (ZIP 7.03 Mb)

