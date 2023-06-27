Asexuality: Blebbi has never had sex – and is happy

Blebbi, 31, is aromantic, asexual and happy. How this can go together is incomprehensible to many. But Blebbi lacks nothing – certainly not a romantic relationship or sex. And that will remain so. Of living with asexuality.

Protocol recorded by Tina Pokern

There is this joke in the community: first you discover asexuality, then aromanticism and at some point you realize that you are not cis, but agender or non-binary. I have to say that I have often experienced this development in my circle of friends – also in myself.

