Asian noodles: varieties, recipes and preparation | > – Guide – Cooking

As of: September 22, 2023 12:18 p.m

The versatile noodles of Asian cuisine are becoming increasingly popular here. They are quick to prepare and can be combined with vegetables as well as meat or fish. Tips and recipes.

Asian noodles such as udon, ramen, soba or mie differ from the classic Italian pasta made from durum wheat not only in terms of taste, but also in their basic ingredients. They are made from rice or vegetable starch, among other things. Some important varieties at a glance.

Glass and rice noodles: gluten-free and versatile

Mie noodles are ideal for frying, for example in wok dishes

Glass noodles are among the most famous Asian noodles. They consist of the starch of mung or soy beans and are therefore usually gluten-free: therefore they are also suitable for people with gluten intolerance. To prepare them, they simply need to be scalded with boiling water or boiled very briefly. The noodles will then become almost transparent. Glass noodles taste very good in Asian soups, as a filling for summer rolls or as a glass noodle salad with lots of fresh vegetables and either meat or tofu.

Rice noodles, on the other hand, are made from rice starch and are also gluten-free. Before cooking they look similar to glass noodles, but rice noodles retain their white color afterwards. Rice noodles can be used in many different ways. They go particularly well with fried vegetables or meat or as an addition to soup, for example in the traditional Vietnamese Pho.

Specialty made from wheat flour: Ramen and Mie noodles

Delicious soup addition: Soba noodles are a typical Japanese specialty.

Japanese ramen soups have been very popular with us for some time now. The soups, which are prepared in a variety of ways with vegetables, pork or fish, are named after their most important ingredient, the ramen noodles. This type of Japanese noodle is mainly made from wheat flour. Mie noodles are also made from wheat flour and some of them also contain eggs. They are also a popular addition to soups, but taste just as good when fried. Both are also available as instant noodles.

Specialties from Japan: Udon and Soba noodles

Japanese udon noodles are slightly thick and made from wheat flour, salt and water.

Udon noodles are a specialty of Japanese cuisine. The wheat flour noodles are noticeably thick and taste great with fried vegetables and strong sauces. Soba noodles are also a typical Japanese specialty. They are mainly made from buckwheat flour and are also fried or used as an addition to soups, but are also tasty cold in salads.

Prepare Asian noodles

Asian noodles can be prepared in many variations with and without meat.

Most Asian noodles only need to cook for a very short time. All you have to do is pour hot water over them and let them steep for a few minutes. You can then fry them in a wok with vegetables or meat. Firmer varieties are particularly suitable for this. If you use the noodles as an addition to the soup, it is best to add them at the end. By the way, many varieties also taste good cold with a dip or as a salad ingredient.

Buy and store Asian noodles

A large selection of different types of noodles are available in Asian stores, mostly in dried form. Popular varieties such as glass or ramen noodles can now also be found in supermarkets. Similar to Italian pasta, Asian noodles also last a long time. Stored in a cool, dry place, they can be kept for several months.

Recipes

Dave Hänsel cooks the popular classic from Japan: fish broth with fermented soybean paste, with noodles and vegetables. Recipe

Fast and tasty. Sebastian Maas prepares the dish with udon noodles, alternatively you can use Italian pasta. Recipe

Ramen is Japanese noodles and is served in a spicy soup. The insert can be varied in many ways. Recipe

This spicy Vietnamese-style soup is not only very tasty, but also unbeatably healthy. Recipe

This topic in the program:

Hamburg Journal | Sep 22, 2023 | 19:30 o’clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

