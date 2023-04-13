Finance China’s trade surplus jumped to $88.19 billion in March, doubling the $44.35 billion of the same month in 2022 and the $39.2 billion estimated by analysts

1′ of reading

Asian markets in swing as traders assess how close the Federal Reserve is to peak interest rates after thelatest US inflation report. Alibaba Group led losses in Hong Kong on a report that its prime backer is moving to sell stakes.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,324.30, while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.1% to 28,108.67. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9% to 20,125.48.

Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.1% to 2,554.19 while Sydney’s S&P ASX was down 0.2% to 7,325.70. The New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets are down.

Traders are still largely betting that the Fed will raise short-term interest rates another quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, according to CME Group. However, the Fed is believed to have to cut interest rates later this year to support the economy.

Chinese exports are growing again after six months: +14.8% year on year

China‘s trade surplus jumped to $88.19 billion in March, doubling the $44.35 billion of the same month in 2022 and the 39.2 billion estimated by analysts. According to data released by the Chinese Customs, exports mark a sharp turnaround, rising for the first time in six months by 14.8% per year, compared with the contraction of 6.8% in January-February and -7 % consensus of the markets. Imports drop 1.4%, better than the expected -5% and -10.2% in January-February. On the other hand, the export of terre rare of the Asian giant, -6.6%.

View on breakinglatest.news