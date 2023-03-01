Finance Pmi data and German inflation are awaited today: the markets are looking at the ECB with apprehension

Asian stocks rallied in the March 1, 2023 session, after Chinese manufacturing data showed a strong recovery as anti-Covid measures were eased. The Tokyo Stock Exchange concludes trading with a plus sign, recording an increase of 0.26% to 27,516.53 and adding 70 points, with purchases focusing on stocks that most depend on the sustainability of exports, thanks to the weakness of the yen, at its lowest in two months against the dollar, at 136.40, and against the euro, at 144.50.

After Tuesday’s bitter surprise on inflation in Spain and France, the day will once again be full of economic indicators that will be able to give investors some more information on the trend of the economy and inflation. If on Tuesday the lists fluctuated between plus and minus several times during the day, closing essentially flat at the end, today, according to the futures, they are preparing to open up/down. This is after the Asian listings closed in….

The inflation dilemma

If in January and until a certain part of February the market was convinced that inflation was falling rapidly (thanks to the fall in energy prices and the restoration of global supply chains after the post-Covid lockdowns), in recent weeks it has instead understood that the cost of living risks never going down or increasing again. So if in the first weeks of the year the markets bet on the fact that the central banks would slow down the rate hike, they have now understood that they will increase them.

Tuesday confirmed these hypotheses. Inflation in Spain was expected to fall from 5.9% last month to 5.7%, but instead rose to 6.1%. And in France it rose from 7% to 7.2%. This has raised expectations of major rate hikes by the ECB. In the morning this weighed on the stock markets, which then recovered thanks to the leap in the banks. But today more data will arrive. And they will be important data for defining the mood of the markets.

Today’s events

The day is in fact full of macroeconomic data. Let’s start with the PMI indices of the sector

manufacturing in February in Japan, China, France, Germany, the Eurozone, Great Britain and the United States. Data that will give perspectives on the performance of the various economies. In Italy, however, Istat publishes data on GDP and debt in 2022. But one of the main highlights of the day comes from Germany, where the inflation data will be published in February: an index that could guide (after those of France and Spain ) the policy of the ECB. Finally, the ISM manufacturing index arrives from the United States in February.

