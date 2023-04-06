Home Health Asian stock markets down, even India (after Australia) leaves interest rates unchanged
Asian stock markets down, even India (after Australia) leaves interest rates unchanged

Asian stocks down as investors await more macroeconomic indications

Asian price lists down as investors await more macroeconomic guidance. While efforts to cool inflation by raising interest rates are designed to slow overheating economies, the concern is that central banks could overdo it, leading to a recession.

Against this backdrop, India’s central bank unexpectedly left its key interest rate unchanged as global banking woes add uncertainty to the economic outlook, while pledging to hike again if needed. The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the repurchase rate at 6.50%.

The surprise break also comes as core inflation has remained above 6% for 17 consecutive months and amid confusing external conditions following a global banking turmoil and a OPEC+ surprise production cut which could stimulate oil prices.

The Indian economy is showing some signs of cooling as growth unexpectedly slowed to 4.4% in the quarter to December due to tighter rates. The central bank lowered its inflation forecast to 5.2% from 5.3% for the year starting in April. The move comes after that of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Returning to the markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1.1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% to 7,214.90. South Korea’s Kospi fell nearly 0.8% to 2,476.08. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was virtually unchanged, gaining less than 0.1% to 20,277.01. The Shanghai Composite fell less than 0.1% to 3,312.22.

Many regional economies are seeing export weakness due to lower demand in major markets such as the US. This cushioned the impact of a rebound in China as its economy recovers from pandemic-related lockdowns. Yesterday the S&P 500 was down 0.2% to 4,090.38 and the Dow Jones rose 0.2% to 33,482.72 but the Nasdaq was down 1.1% to 11,996.86.

