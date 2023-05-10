Asian stocks in negative territory on inflation day

Finance Inflation data in Germany and the USA are arriving today: the market awaits indications to understand the next moves of the ECB and the Fed

Today is inflation day. Of that macroeconomic indicator that has forced central banks all over the world to raise interest rates with a speed and aggressiveness that has few precedents in history. We start with Germany (which, however, only publishes the final data for April, which should come out in line with the preliminary data), ending with the data on US inflation. An indicator, the latter, which will give some clues on the future moves of the Fed and which the market awaits with trepidation. Today, these will be the “market movers”: that is, the events that will give direction to the price lists.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Stock Exchange began trading with a negative sign, in the wake of the correction in the US stock market with investors awaiting indications from US inflation and more signals from the corporate earnings season. At the opening, the reference Nikkei price list dropped by 0.26% to 29,167.57, with a loss of 75 points. On the currency front, the yen remained stable against the dollar, trading at 135.20; on the euro at 148.30. Even the Chinese stock exchanges return to trading in negative territory: the Shanghai Composite index in the first few stages shows a drop of 0.29%, to 3,347.89 points, while that of Shenzhen drops 0.24%, to 2,018, 17. Finally, a negative start also for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: the Hang Seng index dropped 0.55% in the first few moments, slipping to 19,758.11 points.

Inflation-day

Central banks raised interest rates a few days ago: both the Fed and the ECB increased the cost of money by 254 basis points. The US central bank has hinted that it could now take a break, while Christine Lagarde – president of the ECB – said that the ECB still has a way to go in terms of monetary tightening. You didn’t want to give precise indications, but you clearly said that the ECB hasn’t finished raising the cost of money to fight inflation. You also reiterated, however, that the ECB will remain “dependent on the data”: that is, its next moves will depend on how inflation and the economy in general move.

This is why inflation data are essential to understand the behavior of the ECB and – based on today’s data – also that of the Fed: given that monetary policy aims to bring inflation back to 2%, plus the cost of life shows signs of moderation the more we hope that the ECB can slow down the pace of the squeeze. Eyes focused, therefore, on the data arriving from the United States (14.30).

Today’s events

Apart from the inflation data, there will be more indications on the macro front today. Istat at 10% publishes industrial production (for March) and at 11 the monthly note on the trend of the Italian economy (for April). The shareholders’ meetings of Eni and Enel will also be held today. Finally, the Ministry of the Treasury is offering annual BoTs for 7 billion euros in auction.

