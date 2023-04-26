asked for almost 100 thousand euros in compensation

She was not diagnosed with breast cancer, and this compromised the start of the necessary therapies: she asked for compensation for damages from the Asp.

The story concerns a woman who in 2016 discovered she had a lump and went to the emergency room of a hospital in the province to ascertain whether or not there was anything to worry about. However, nothing alarming must have been told to her if the diagnosis, as the woman’s lawyers point out, was made only by another health facility, in her dramatic situation: left breast cancer.

It is not clear, because the published provision does not report it, whether the patient was forced, for example, to have the breast surgically removed. The fact is that the woman is now asking for substantial compensation for the delayed diagnosis, which starts at over 93 thousand euros, deeming there are “clear and serious profiles of responsibility for the incorrect clinical evaluation of the pathology she was suffering from” by the doctors Agrigento.

Version that the Company rejects, believing instead that there are no elements of responsibility for those who treated the woman, so much so that the Asp is now forming itself to resist in court.