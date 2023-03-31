Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

In addition to environmental concerns, sustainability also includes social and governance aspects

It has been a topic in the clinic group for five years

Hafid Rifi, Chief Financial Officer of the Asklepios Kliniken, was announced on March 30 as part of the Networking Night at the DRG | FORUM the Vordenker Award. “The Asklepios CFO and his team have set up a comprehensive sustainability management system that is exemplary in the local hospital landscape,” the jury justified its choice. Its members are recognized experts in the healthcare industry, including the award winners of the last two years.

The topic of sustainability is becoming increasingly important for German clinics. “However, a continuous improvement process presupposes that measures can be prioritized and strategic and operational goals defined and checked. In many places there is still a lot of catching up to do,” said the jury in its laudatory speech. Hafid Rifi showed that clinics can also make a measurable contribution to more sustainability – and that in a comprehensive context of the ESG categories environment (environmental), social (social) and responsible corporate management (governance). In addition to climate protection, the focus is on central challenges for medical care, such as patient safety and employee health.

“I am very pleased about this award, I see it above all as confirmation of our path and our entire team, which acts as the central decision-making body for strategic sustainability management on the ESG Board,” says Hafid Rifi. Due to the already established reporting system and the future statutory reporting requirements at Asklepios, the topic of ESG is anchored in the department of the CFO, but is being promoted both strategically and operationally at the entire Management Board level. “Our ESG board designs the roadmap, which defines the goals, time horizon and KPIs,” continues Rifi. It is important to him that decisions are not only made top-down, but that there is also an openness to suggestions from employees.

“Sustainability is therefore more than just a good idea. Each project follows a clear prioritization and should contribute to the seven central sustainability goals. Sustainability is thus measurable and controllable. This is the only way we can achieve goals such as climate neutrality in Scope 1 and Scope 2 by actually achieve it in 2040,” explains Rifi, under whose direction the first sustainability report was published in 2018. Since 2019, the report has been prepared in accordance with the CSR Directive Implementation Act and certified by the clinic operator’s auditors.

There is more about the award and a detailed interview with Hafid Rifi on the website of the Bibliomed publishing house.

