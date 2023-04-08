L’Asl 1 Imperiese decided to join the project “Afafor health promotion. This is an initiative launched in collaboration with sports associations and sports promotion bodies which ensure a network of services in the area dedicated in general to physical activity aimed at elderly people and also to adapted physical activity.

The management of the Imperia health company to join the Regional Project for which an agreement has been signed with the Social Health District number 3 of the Municipality of Imperia elUISP Territorial Committee Of Imperia.

This is the collaboration agreement for the “AFA Regional Project” which is valid for two years until 28 February. The Afa, “Adapted Physical Activity”, is a non-health path that includes a series of group motor activity programs, aimed at improving the well-being of the person and counteracting temporary movement difficulties or those resulting from chronic diseases.

It is not a question of health rehabilitation paths but of simple physical exercises, developed by health experts and guided by personnel trained to manage this specific activity. The offer is differentiated into courses aimed at two types of people, mainly elderly or frail, with preserved functional autonomy or with reduced functional competence.