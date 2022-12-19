Six weeks: this is the time to make up for the Nuclear Medicine exams of the Lanciano and Chieti patients. The indication was expressed by the general director of the ASL Thomas Schael who this morning brought together the director of the operating unit Gianluigi Martino, the technical staff and the company’s strategic management to take stock of the postponed and suspended services due to the failure of some equipment.

During the meeting, technical solutions were identified that allow the impasse to be overcome and the assisted persons to whom the service had not been provided to be quickly recalled. The commitment, therefore, is to give the necessary response to citizens in a short and precise time, and at the same time to evaluate all aspects, of a logistical and economic type, to equip the Chieti hospital with a fixed Pet-Tac to be placed within Nuclear Medicine.

Again this morning, the point was also made on the recovery of waiting lists on the CAT scan front in the light of the investments already made and which have led to the strengthening of the technological park with the purchase of 2 new diagnostics, which bring the total to 8 The times have certainly improved, which comply with those set by the indications of the Ministry of Health based on the priority classes, starting from the “short” one which sets the useful time for carrying out the exam at ten days. For those assisted who have not found the availability of a date at the time of booking at the Cup, the “taking charge” has been activated, i.e. the method by which the citizen is contacted a few days later to have an appointment . From November to today, a response has been guaranteed to 92 citizens for whom a date was not available in the first instance: they were called as soon as empty seats were found by the recall service.

On the Lanciano hospital, in particular, the numbers speak for themselves and document an activity that denies imaginative constructions, bordering on slander: between November and December 64 CT scans, 63 MRIs, 120 cardiological visits, 141 dermatological visits were booked. On the front of the bookability of services, the “Government of waiting lists” operating unit has communicated the availability as of today: urgent cardiological visit before available date 20 December, CAT scan in short class 23 December, dermatological visit before availability 9 January.

“We are working a lot on the waiting lists and we are already seeing the first results – explains Schael – The effects of the investments and actions put in place will be even more appreciable as the weeks go by, because with the arrival of the new equipment we are also the offer, to which is also added the important work of the recall which recovers previously occupied positions which users give up at the last moment. Access to services will be less and less difficult”.