Health

Asl Rieti: creation of an integrated network of services and interventions for the protection of the mental health of people with mental disabilities

The next March 9 at 9.30 at the Aula Magna of the Asl of Rieti, the Department for the Protection and Promotion of Mental Health of the Asl of Rieti organizes a discussion table open to all the Associations, amateur sports associations and the Foundations of the area that deal with adult disability entitled “Processes participatory and collaborative in mental health”. The discussion table arises from the need to create an integrated network for the support and treatment of disability in adults.

Il Department for the Protection and Promotion of Mental Healthwhich has the institutional mandate to promote an offer of services and interventions for the protection of the mental health of people with mental disabilities in order to ensure an adequate level of assistance that meets the needs of the patients, intends to promote a territorial coordination role , through the activation of a network of services.

The “care networks” are a priority organizational objective to ensure accessibility, proportionality of care and fairness in the use of interventions. In this regard, the enhancement of the experience of the third sector proves to be a precious and essential factor in the context of the necessary inter-institutional collaboration.

Fundamental it is therefore the collaboration and support of the Associations that the Asl of Rieti invites to participate, in particular to all those who are interested in offering services to the disabled with congenital and acquired pathologies in the developmental period.

