Asparagus, watch how you clean them: you risk swallowing the ‘wrong’ parts | The only correct method

With an unmistakable shape and flavour, asparagus is a very versatile vegetable to bring to the table. But do you really know how to clean them?

The asparagus they are a very particular vegetable both in terms of shape and flavour, unique and unmistakable. They have a thousand properties and are very versatile in the kitchen.

We usually find those verdi, but you know they also exist bianchi and even viola? Each color has a different flavor.

For example those of color bianco they are larger and have a less intense flavor than the green ones, and their particular color is due to the fact that they grow under piles of earth, in the dark. As a result they do not develop chlorophyll.

The asparagus viola instead they are the result of a completely natural mutation and have a sweeter, fruity flavor and a soft consistency.

The property

The asparagus they are indicated for a diet as they contain only 20 calories per 100 grams, they are rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals. They stimulate diuresis and help detoxify the liver. They contain fibers which, in addition to regulating the functioning of the intestine, also help to keep cholesterol and blood sugar levels under control.

They are also a source of antioxidants and folic acid, B vitamins that help metabolism, vitamin K, phosphorus, calcium and potassium. A thousand properties, and can be eaten both raw and cooked. Very important when buying look at the peaks to understand if they are fresh: they must be closed and green, if they were dry or yellowed it means they are old.

Asparagus: how to clean them

Ma how to clean asparagus? Simple, as for the green ones you have to cut the lighter, white part of the stem. Then with a potato peeler or using a small knife in a very delicate way you have to remove the external part of the stem, which is the filamentous one. What if they aren’t the green ones? Grab the asparagus by the tip and fold it with the other hand, it will break by itself in the joint with the hardest part, which you will discard. The wild ones are much thinner, so there’s no need to peel them.

Then wash them gently under running water and pat them dry. How to cook them? As you wish, al steam for example, they keep their properties intact. Or whole, tied in bunches and standing immersed in boiling water up to half the stem; the tips they will steam and will not break. You can sauté them in a pan, cutting the tips in half lengthwise and the stem into rings. Whichever way you choose, they’ll be great.