Asparagus with hollandaise sauce | > – Guide – Cooking

Asparagus with hollandaise sauce

Ingredients:

Ingredients:

For the sauce, heat the butter until it is liquid.

Place whole eggs, egg yolks, and blood orange juice in a saucepan. Set the stovetop to medium heat. Place the saucepan on top and beat the egg mixture vigorously with a whisk. Keep pulling the pan off the stovetop so the egg mixture doesn’t set or flake. Whip the mixture on and off the hob until it has a creamy consistency and binding.

Now gradually add the butter. Continue beating the sauce until you get a smooth consistency. Season with 1 pinch each of salt, pepper, sugar and lemon juice.

Peel the asparagus and boil or steam them with a little salt and sugar as you like. Serve with the sauce.

