Aspartame is a “possible” cause of cancer. Which products in Europe contain the sweetener?

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified aspartame as a “possible” cause of cancer.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) cancer agency has pegged aspartame — the sweetener found in diet soda and countless other foods — as a “possible” cause of cancer, while another panel of experts examining the same trials said they still consider the sugar substitute safe in limited quantities.

The different results of the long-awaited revisions were released early Friday. One came from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a WHO body responsible for assessing the carcinogenic potential of substances. The other came from a group of experts selected by WHO and another group from the United Nations, the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Aspartame joins a category with more than 300 other “possible” carcinogens, including things like aloe vera extract, Asian-style pickled vegetables, and carpentry.

The IARC has two more serious classifications, namely “probably carcinogenic to humans” and “carcinogenic to humans”.

Both tobacco smoking and the consumption of processed meat are listed as “human carcinogens”. Acetaldehyde (from consumption of alcoholic beverages) is listed as “probably carcinogenic to humans”.

The move to label aspartame follows a warning from the WHO in May this year that artificial sweeteners were not a weight loss aid and in fact may increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease and death.

Last year, a large study in France reported a possible link between artificial sweeteners and an increased risk of cancer. And national health organizations like Canada’s have long warned that zero-calorie or low-calorie sugar substitutes are neither necessary nor helpful.

However, this May, the WHO stressed that the warning was “conditional” due to the diversity of participants in the studies that formed the basis of its conclusions, as well as the very complex consumption habits of sugar-free sweeteners.

Pushback on the potential risks of aspartame

IARC’s safety review strengthens evidence that has historically been controversial.

“IARC is not a food safety body,” said Frances Hunt-Wood, secretary general of the International Sweeteners Association in a declaration anticipating the review this June.

“Aspartame is one of the most studied ingredients in history, with over 90 food safety agencies worldwide declaring its safety, including the European Food Safety Authority, which conducted the most comprehensive safety evaluation of aspartame to date”.

The body, whose members include Mars Wrigley – the world‘s leading producer of chocolate, chewing gum, mints and fruit confections, and Coca-Cola, these it had “serious concerns about the IARC review, which could mislead consumers”.

Aspartame has been approved for use by regulatory authorities in many countries, including the United States, Europe and Canada, concluding that it is safe for consumption within acceptable daily intake limits.

WHO guidance does not change

Guidelines on the use of the sweetener do not change, said WHO director of nutrition Dr. Francesco Branca.

“We are not advising consumers to stop consuming (aspartame) altogether,” he noted. “We’re just advising a little moderation.”

Experts from the United Nations evaluated the safety of aspartame in 1981 and set the daily safe limit slightly lower, at 40 milligrams of aspartame per kilogram.

David Spiegelhalter, professor emeritus of statistics at the University of Cambridge, told the Associated Press that the guidance means that ‘the average people are safe to drink up to 14 cans of diet soda a day…and so does this ‘acceptable daily limit’ It has a great built-in safety factor”.

Is it better to consume sugar instead?

Experts were quick to point out that linking aspartame to cancer doesn’t make sugar a preferable alternative. For example, excessive sugar consumption can also contribute to obesity, which is a major risk factor for cancer.

In May, guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) advising against the use of non-sugar sweeteners for weight control raised concerns among medical professionals.

Tom Sanders, emeritus professor of nutrition and dietetics at King’s College London, criticized the guide for not taking into account the “real world situation”, particularly in the field of dietetics.

“Sometimes what you’re trying to do is get people to watch their weight, which means reducing their calorie intake, and it can help if people drink a sugary drink to switch to a reduced calorie drink or a zero calories,” he explained to Euronews Next.

Sanders stressed that “substances that have compelling evidence (e.g. processed meat) or probable evidence of cancer (e.g. red meat) should be avoided.” But those in the ‘possible category’ are probably ‘not worth worrying about’ as the evidence is limited,” he said.

“Action is generally required only where the evidence is compelling,” he added.

Almost any substance can be dangerous in excessive amounts, said David Klurfeld, a nutrition expert at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington.

“The dose makes the poison,” said Klurfeld, who previously served on an IARC panel. “Even essential nutrients like vitamin A, iron and water will kill you within hours if you consume too much.”

Which European products contain aspartame?

Aspartame has been used extensively since the 1980s, and the compound is found in over 6,000 products worldwide.

In the European Union and the United Kingdom, aspartame can be found listed on product labels or, alternatively, its E number, E-951.

Why is it so pervasive in food products? The artificial sweetener is about 200 times sweeter than regular sugar.

And because of its intense sweetness, only a small amount is needed to achieve the desired level of sweetness in foods and beverages. The result is fewer calories than sugar.

So, what products are you most likely to find used in Europe?

Table sweeteners

Aspartame is most commonly available in the form of table-top sweeteners, such as Canderel, Equal and Hermesetas, which are routinely used as sugar alternatives in hot beverages such as coffee and tea.

Diet sodas

Many popular drink brands offer diet versions of their drinks, such as Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Pepsi Max, Sprite Zero and Fanta Zero, all of which use aspartame to provide sweetness without the added calories from sugar.

Sugar-free chewing gum, candies and mints

Chewing gum brands such as Extra, Orbit, Trident, Hollywood, Mentos, Freedent and Airwaves sugar-free alternatives use aspartame as the main or as one of the main sweetening agents.

Low-calorie yogurts and desserts

Some yogurt brands, such as Yoplait and Müller Light, make low-calorie varieties that incorporate aspartame for sweetening purposes.

Similarly, some sugar-free or reduced-sugar desserts such as mousses, puddings and gelatins may also contain aspartame.

