Aspartame “possibly carcinogenic”: That’s what experts say about the WHO decision

Is the sweetener aspartame in diet coke or chewing gum possibly carcinogenic? The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) says yes. At the same time, the World Health Organization (WHO) is giving the all-clear: Those who do not exceed the applicable recommendations for maximum daily amounts are not exposing themselves to a higher risk of cancer, they say. The most important questions.

What is aspartame?

Aspartame is a synthetically produced low-calorie sweetener. According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), it is about 200 times sweeter than sugar. Aspartame has been approved for human consumption for many years, for example as a tabletop sweetener or in foods such as soft drinks, chewing gum, yogurt, ice cream, mustard, sauces, toothpaste, cough syrup and some vitamin tablets.

The sweetener must be indicated on the label, either by name or by its E number (E951). But consumers usually do not find out how much of it is in the product.

What does the IARC classification mean?

The cancer research agency IARC examines which substances are considered cancer risk factors for humans. The experts divide these into four different categories:

1: carcinogenic

for example: tobacco smoke, asbestos, radioactive radiation, alcohol

2A: probably carcinogenic

for example: hot drinks over 65 degrees Celsius, red meat, glyphosate

2B: possibly carcinogenic

For example: aloe vera, nickel, low-frequency magnetic fields, aspartame has been reclassified here.



3: not classified due to insufficient evidence

Important: Classification is based on how strong the evidence is, not how dangerous a substance is. In other words, 2A or 2B does not explain how much a food or ingredient increases the risk of cancer. The category just reflects how well documented they can cause cancer. This means that not all substances in a group are equally dangerous. It is also possible that a substance is classified as possibly carcinogenic, but the amount that a person usually ingests through food is so small that the risk is considered negligible. This is exactly the case with aspartame.

You can find the complete list of IARC here.

What does the WHO say?

Unlike the IARC, it does a risk analysis and takes into account the amount consumed. She considers the studies used by the IARC to be not clear enough. That is why she considers consumption within the scope of her previous daily maximum recommendations to be harmless.

What is the maximum amount of aspartame people should consume each day?

According to EFSA and WHO, the acceptable daily intake (ADI) is 40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight. This amount can be taken throughout life without hesitation. In order to reach this value, a person weighing 70 kilograms would have to drink 9 to 14 cans of conventionally sized diet drinks with a high aspartame content per day, according to the WHO.

However, the amounts of sweetener vary depending on the drink and manufacturer. Coca-Cola Switzerland reported in 2020 that in Switzerland Coca-Cola zero and Coca-Cola light contained around 130 milligrams of aspartame per liter. A 70-kilogram person could then theoretically drink more than 20 liters a day before hitting the recommended maximum amount.

Should we avoid foods with aspartame in the future?

The WHO reassures: There is no reason for this as long as you stay below the daily maximum levels. The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) says that aspartame is one of the best-researched sweeteners and one that has been repeatedly evaluated by international expert committees. The BfR has no concerns either. Nevertheless, the WHO generally advises reducing both sugar and sweeteners. It would be better to sweeten with fruit.

Are sweeteners healthier than conventional sugar?

According to the German Society for Nutrition (DGE), sweeteners are a good alternative to sugar to prevent tooth decay. However, sweeteners per se do not make you slim. With a balanced diet and exercise, however, they could help you lose weight because they do not provide any energy.

The WHO came to a different conclusion in May. She advised against using sugar-free sweeteners for weight control. This only helps in the short term to lose weight or not to gain any more weight. According to studies, long-term consumption in adults increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, among other things. According to the WHO, sugar-free sweeteners include all synthetic and natural sweeteners, including products from the Stevia plant.

Is the suspicion that aspartame could cause cancer new?

The suspicion has existed for a long time without being clearly confirmed in studies. The three new studies with humans, which the IARC used as a basis, are only of limited significance. In animal studies, there were indications of a cancer risk with extremely high amounts of sweeteners, says DGE spokeswoman Antje Gahl: “However, the amounts are not usual for human consumption or disproportionately high, so that no direct indications for humans can be derived could become.”

What do other experts say about the new risk assessment?

“The new IARC assessment of aspartame is very surprising for me “, explained Jürgen König, Head of the Department of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Vienna, Austria. “The IARC sees the consumption of artificially sweetened drinks as an approximation (‘proxy’) for the intake of aspartame, but in my opinion there is no evidence for this.” Overall, the IARC’s assessment is “rather weak”, but this will be the case conceded by the reference to limited evidence.

“It is important that this categorization existing scientific evidence and does not describe the risk of cancer per se “, emphasize Bettina Wölnerhanssen and Anne Christin Meyer-Gerspach, Co-Heads of St. Clara Metabolic Research at the St. Claraspital in Basel, in a joint statement. “The third stage, in which aspartame has now been added, is still very vague: there are indications from animal studies, but no clear evidence and few human studies with limited significance.”

„Die IARC/WHO probably wants to set an example here and encourage consumers to drink water and unsweetened teas if possible, to drastically reduce sugar consumption, but only to consume sweeteners in moderation ‘ they believe. In their opinion, the new classification should also motivate more studies to be carried out on this substance. That is welcome. “However, such a classification is also problematic: It could unnecessarily tempt consumers to consume more sugar instead of choosing sugar-free or low-sugar alternatives, which according to the current data are still healthier overall.”

“It is to be hoped that the new classification is received calmly and does not encourage consumers to switch from sweeteners to sugar “, emphasizes Stefan Kabisch, study doctor in the Clinic for Endocrinology and Metabolic Medicine (German Center for Diabetes Research / DZD). “For sugar, on the other hand, there is much clearer evidence that, in addition to caries, it also promotes obesity and type 2 diabetes and thus contributes to the risk of cancer. Switching from sweeteners to sugar would certainly increase disease risks,” he says.

“The best consequence of the current statement would be more methodologically clear research on the topic, especially with large human clinical intervention studies on various sweeteners. This is also the requirement of IARC and JECFA in order to be able to make clearer recommendations in the future.”

with dpa, by Mia Bucher and Christiane Oelrich

