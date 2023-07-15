Aspartame: WHO Confirms Potentially Carcinogenic Sweetener

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently classified aspartame, a commonly used sweetener, as a potentially carcinogenic substance for humans. Aspartame has been included in Group 2B of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Aspartame has been a widely used sweetener since the 80s, found in a variety of products such as sugary drinks, desserts, yoghurt, chewing gum, toothpaste, and certain medications. Its classification as potentially carcinogenic is a significant decision due to its widespread use.

Experts have asserted that the consumption of aspartame within certain limits is considered safe. The committee of experts, which evaluated the risks of aspartame, defined the acceptable daily intake (ADI) as 40 milligrams of the substance per day per kilogram of body weight. As long as consumption remains within this threshold, aspartame is deemed safe.

Francesco Branca, the director of nutrition and food safety at WHO, emphasized that the organization is not recommending the recall of products containing aspartame, nor advising consumers to completely stop consuming them. Instead, WHO suggests practicing moderation in the consumption of products containing this sweetener.

This new classification by WHO may have implications for the food and beverage industry, as companies may need to reevaluate their use of aspartame in their products. Consumers may also want to consider the potential health risks associated with aspartame and make informed choices about their consumption.

It is essential to stay updated on the latest research and recommendations concerning aspartame and other potentially harmful substances to ensure the maintenance of personal health and wellbeing.