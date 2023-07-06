Aspartame, WHO health alert: potentially harmful. And the Codacons…

Health: WHO, useless and harmful sweeteners, intervene

Aspartame, the most famous artificial sweetener, the “anti-sugar” par excellence (it is 200 times sweeter than natural sugar) in the dock. Next week the IARC, the WHO agency for cancer research, could include it in the list of substances at risk, and the news has created an understandable uproar: we are not just talking about the sweetener in coffee instead of a teaspoon of sugar , but of billions of sweet drinks, carbonated and not, sweets and so on. But if the cancer risk is still to be ascertained, and will certainly require further investigations, science is already reasonably certain of one thing: aspartame and sweeteners in general not only do they not give advantages in terms of weight, but also present health risks, from diabetes to cardiovascular problems.

Sweeteners, Francesco Branca, director of the WHO Nutrition and Food Safety Department: “Intervene at a regulatory level and get used to more natural tastes”

Codacons: “We ask the Ministry of Health to monitor this situation very closely and to intervene as soon as possible to protect consumers, not only by warning them of the dangers of this substance, but also by prohibiting and limiting its use in food products”

He talks about it with breaking latest news Francesco Branca, director of the WHO Nutrition and Food Safety Department, who on May 12 launched the new guidelines on the use of sweeteners. “Already in 2015 – he says – while drawing up the guidelines on sugar consumption, we asked ourselves if it was a good practice to replace it with sweeteners. Examining scientific studies it emerged that they do not give benefits”.

However, it is not an attack by the WHO on sweeteners, Branca points out: “We just want to give signals, to warn that consumption must be controlled. There is a huge use of these products, and it is increasing. Some countries, such as Mexico, put a warning sign on the label, others such as Chile are considering including those that contain sweeteners among the foods not to be promoted. It is therefore useful to intervene at a regulatory level, and to act on the responsibility of the producers, who are consulted before drawing up this kind of document, so that they lower the levels. But also, of course, on that of consumers. We need to change both consumption and the composition of products”.

The main way, according to Branca, is one: “Lower the sweet taste. From childhood we get used to a taste that is perhaps even excessively sweet, companies market attractive, satisfying products that give the maximum possible satisfaction. It would be enough to get used to it with more natural tastes like that of fruit”. In short, the interventions must be on several levels, upstream and downstream, and always to protect the health of citizens: this is the case with the document, launched just yesterday by the WHO Nutrition and Food Safety Department, which invites regulate the marketing of food products (drinks, snacks, etc.) for the under 18s: they are advertisements, explains Branca, “very pervasive, very effective, with increasingly new tools, including digital ones. Inducing unresponsible consumption on the part of Even here, unfortunately, the awareness campaign alone that relies on voluntary action is not enough, regulatory interventions are needed, based on the nutritional profile of foods, control tools are needed to reduce children’s exposure to this type of marketing. Only 20 countries already have measures in this sense, Italy has chosen the voluntary approach”.

Among the possible measures to counter the advance of what was once called ‘junk food’, which in reality concerns the components of these foods, there are nutritional labels: “Our general recommendation – underlines Branca – is clearly visible labeling, understandable to all consumers. A model that has proved effective in changing consumption is that of Chile, where they put black hexagons on the label ‘too much fat’, or ‘too much sugar’, etc. There are many paths, from marketing to the places where these products are offered, up to the possibility of increasing the prices of the foods most dangerous to health“. Next week, in addition to the expected decision by the IARC whether or not to include aspartame among the potentially carcinogenic foods, the release of the new guidelines of the WHO department directed by Branca on correct nutrition is also expected. “in particular on the consumption of carbohydrates and fats. But the work doesn’t stop – he explains – and we will still deal with meat, fish, dairy products, but also products with a high degree of transformation. An enormous job, which, moreover, assures the WHO expert, “it is also done taking into account the economic and social repercussions of the documents that are produced on foods that have huge global markets. We carry out context analyses, we listen to companies, we have a 360-degree picture. But the priority, always, is public health, this is important”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

