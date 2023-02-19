The Asperger’s syndrome it is part of the “pervasive developmental disorders”, i.e. those diseases that affect behavior and sociability. It occurs in children between 4 and 11 years of age and is more common in boys. Nicknamed Aspie, children affected by this pathology have an acute and selective intelligence, an uncommon ability to process everything around them. Conversely, they have a hard time connecting with others, feeling empathy, interpreting metaphors or understanding sarcasm. February 18 is International Asperger’s Syndrome Daycreated with the aim of making people aware of this pathology.

Asperger’s syndrome: what it is and how it manifests itself — The Asperger’s Syndrome owes its name to the Austrian pediatrician Hans Asperger, the first to identify, describe and study a group of children with particular behaviors in social interaction, communication skills and interests. At the beginning of the twentieth century he described the behavior of those he himself defined “little teachers”that is to say children with a solitary character, awkward in their movements, who were often isolated from their peers and had difficulty communicating and relating to others, but who, at the same time, cultivated their interests (music, science, literature, mathematics, collecting) with a particular dedication, until they become real experts. Unfortunately, Doctor Asperger died before the syndrome was officially recognized: it was included in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) IV only in 1994, as a subcategory of Pervasive Developmental Disorders.

Apserger's syndrome and autism — Many associate Asperger's syndrome with autismIs there any connection between the two diseases? While having clinical features in common with autism spectrum disorders (qualitative impairment of social interaction and restricted and stereotyped patterns of behavior), Asperger's syndrome differs in some respects. The first is that The Aspie they have no delay in language and cognitive development. The second is that they approach each other with a motivation, even if their approach is eccentric, one-sided and pedantic.

asperger syndrome, symptoms — How do you know if someone has Asperger's Syndrome? According to the ISS, the characteristics found in the Aspie I am first and foremost a delay in maturity and social thinking: They have difficulty making friends and are often bullied. Their main difficulty is that of decode the messages from the gaze of other people. They have no filters and possess the same ingenuity and honesty as children: for this reason they are often rude and disrespectful. They tend to take literally what they are told and are not good at resolving conflicts. They take longer to process social information due to using reasoning rather than intuition. It is no coincidence that social interaction causes moles Aspie a physical and emotional exhaustion caused by socialization. Anyone with Asperger's Syndrome has interests that are unusual in topic or intensity, and have unusual language skills, who include a large vocabulary and elaborate syntax, but at the same time have immature conversations and have a tendency to be pedantic. They also have a keen sensitivity to specific sounds, tastes, and textures.