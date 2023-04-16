Home » Aspiring mountain guides dead, in the church of Santa Croce the funeral home
This afternoon, Saturday 15 April, a gathered crowd, in which the uniforms of the Alpine guides, ski instructors and the Guardia di Finanza stood out, welcomed the arrival in the church of Santa Croce in the center of Aosta of the coffins of Sandro Dublanc, Elia Meta and Lorenzo Holzknech, the three aspiring mountain guides who died on Thursday 13 April after being swept away by an avalanche in the Val di Rhêmes.

In the churchyard, to pay homage to the three men, whose coffins were carried on the shoulders of their colleagues, the President of the Region Renzo Testolin, the Regional Councilor for Tourism Giulio Grosjacques and Senator Nicoletta Spelgatti.

The common funeral home will be open until 8 pm today, Saturday 15 April, to reopen tomorrow, Sunday 16, at 9 am and will remain open until 7 pm, when the Bishop of the Diocese of Aosta, Mons. Franco Lovignana, will recite the rosary.

The funeral of the three men will follow at the beginning of the week.

