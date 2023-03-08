news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 08 – Over 100 women subjected to a free ‘Moc’, an exam to evaluate the state of bone health. The balance of the ‘Just love me’ initiative promoted by As Roma on the occasion of 8 March is positive. The ‘Moc’ were performed at the San Raffaele clinic in Termini station, where there was a large number of women. This test is used to determine if the mineral density has decreased and if osteoporosis has already appeared; it is therefore especially useful for menopausal women, who are considered the subjects most at risk of bone demineralization, since it allows the disease to be identified at an early stage. “A very important day” explains Beniamino Colagrosso, medical director of the facility, “also in the light of this particular test that we wanted to ‘donate’ which allows us to be able to evaluate in a non-invasive way, because it is simple to carry out, the healthiness of all the bone system of the person. Useful all the more in many post-Covid cases in which a vitamin D deficiency, which is fundamental for bone health, has manifested itself more”. “A day that must not remain unique” commented the Councilor for Security Policies, Productive Activities and Equal Opportunities of the Municipality of Rome, Monica Lucarelli, on the sidelines of the visit to the San Raffaele Polyclinic team who wanted to personally thank accompanied by Francesco Pastorella, Director Sustainability & Community Relations Department of As Roma.



“It is important” continued Lucarelli, “that San Raffaele, with its excellent know-how, has made itself available together with As Roma to involve women in a prevention process with a highly innovative and technological machine for a fundamental exam that is still too little talked about. Contributing to bringing women closer to prevention in an era in which it is increasingly difficult to juggle between work, family, various commitments, is also important in order to be able to acquire that awareness that taking care of yourself also means loving yourself more”.



In addition to the Moc, the women who joined the initiative were given a special scarf, the Pink Scarf, produced by the Giallorossi club, also on sale in the As Roma Stores, again in support of ‘Just love me’, with the proceeds going to some hospitals in the capital for the services offered to women victims of violence. (HANDLE).

