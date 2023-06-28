Ass.Coscioni, ‘surrogate pregnancy is legal in 65 countries’ – Healthcare

Ass.Coscioni, ‘surrogate pregnancy is legal in 65 countries’ © ANSA/Ansa

There are 65 countries in the world that provide access to pregnancy for others (Gpa) through a national law, either in solidarity or in both forms (both commercial and solidarity). It is the result of an analysis by the Luca Coscioni Association a few days after the filing in the Chamber and in the Senate of the bill to regulate the solidarity Gpa. “We have formally reported to all the embassies of foreign states that regulate the GPA the seriousness of the Varchi proposal: in fact, these countries where it is legal and regulated, in fact, if the law were to enter into force, would see their state sovereignty seriously threatened without any foundation juridical – declares Filomena Gallo, lawyer and secretary of the Association – The proposal to extend the prosecution of the crime of surrogacy even if practiced abroad clashes with the current orientation of the Italian and supranational jurisdictions which recognize the higher right of minor to have their birth certificate transcribed abroad, without the GPA process being considered a crime if carried out in a country where it is legal”.

