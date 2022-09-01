Home Health Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will bring the series back to its roots – Gamereactor
Health

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will bring the series back to its roots – Gamereactor

by admin
Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will bring the series back to its roots – Gamereactor

Since the release of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the response in the community has also been mixed, and fans of the series have been hoping and dreaming of a sequel that will be more in line with the classic Assassin’s Creed franchise that started it. Maybe that’s what they (and we) will get, at least if we believe Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier and French YouTubers.

As the title suggests, the title of the game will be called Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, which is rumored to be set in Baghdad in the final days of the 9th century. Unlike many of its predecessors, the game won’t be a giant open world this time around, but will focus more on stealth, according to Bloomberg.

Other details mentioned are that the game also has no role-playing-style dialogue system, no character upgrades, and no gender selection. However, Syndicate’s Hawkeye is said to be returning, with a remake of the first Assassin’s Creed in development and will borrow a lot from Phantom and its game engine.

If the rumors are true, we’ll have more information during Ubisoft’s Forward event next month on September 10.

If true, does Phantom sound like a step in the right direction?

See also  Covid: phase 2 vaccine Sanofi-Gsk, 'strong responses in adults of all ages'

You may also like

Medicine test 2022, here’s how the test of...

the golden rules for staying healthy by avoiding...

Protein, is eating lots of them good? The...

If you’ve ever downloaded and installed Google Translate...

what’s happening – Libero Quotidiano

Porsche showcases the new Vision Gran Turismo livery...

Salvini insists: “Enough limited number to Medicine.” Minister...

Sony shows off compact Xperia 5 IV with...

“Full of bugs”, beware of this canned tuna:...

ForeVR Games brings the ultimate backyard game Cornhole...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy