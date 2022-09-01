Since the release of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the response in the community has also been mixed, and fans of the series have been hoping and dreaming of a sequel that will be more in line with the classic Assassin’s Creed franchise that started it. Maybe that’s what they (and we) will get, at least if we believe Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier and French YouTubers.

As the title suggests, the title of the game will be called Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, which is rumored to be set in Baghdad in the final days of the 9th century. Unlike many of its predecessors, the game won’t be a giant open world this time around, but will focus more on stealth, according to Bloomberg.

Other details mentioned are that the game also has no role-playing-style dialogue system, no character upgrades, and no gender selection. However, Syndicate’s Hawkeye is said to be returning, with a remake of the first Assassin’s Creed in development and will borrow a lot from Phantom and its game engine.

If the rumors are true, we’ll have more information during Ubisoft’s Forward event next month on September 10.

If true, does Phantom sound like a step in the right direction?