Ubisoft has been supporting Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for quite some time since Viking Saga’s debut in November 2020. While the last big expansion came in March in the form of Dawn of Ragnarök, the game’s latest title update adds a new free-to-play mode that’s slightly different from Valhalla’s typical gameplay.

That’s because it’s a free Roglit experience that brings Eivor (in the form of Odin) to Niflheim’s realm to fight hordes of enemies, gradually becoming stronger and Ultimately challenge and defeat Loki’s vicious daughter Hale to save your captive son Balder.

This game mode is called Forgotten Legends and is available to all Valhalla players (you don’t need to own either of the expansions, although it helps to understand the story), once you reach a certain point in the main story, just visit the pull Wenthorpe’s new cottage is ready to go.

We’ve been told that the mode offers a variety of biomes to explore and conquer, each with their own challenging bosses to face, as well as NPCs to find and talk to, as well as providing better Equipped side quests that should make running easier. There will also be a new skill tree to unlock, as well as new in-game currency that says you get stronger – but in typical Roguelite fashion, dying will put you pretty far behind.

This isn’t the only new content coming to Valhalla, as from tomorrow (August 4th) the Sigrblot festival will be making a comeback, meaning players will be able to get all kinds of new content by taking part in the festivities and explaining Raventhorpe locals. cosmetics and equipment. Check out the full patch notes for Title Update 1.6.0 here.