Assassins Creed's new work officially confirmed titled Mirage will be set in the Middle East

Assassin's Creed Mirage

The evergreen game series “Assassin’s Creed” (Assassin’s Creed) has always tried to use different eras and regions as backgrounds. Recently, Ubisoft finally confirmed that the new game will be called “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” and will be shot in the Middle East.

Assassin’s Creed’s new work has been rumored as early as February or so. Recently, Ubisoft finally announced on Twitter that Assassin’s Creed’s new work will be Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and they will hold an online conference on September 10. More details This new work.

According to sources, the new game will be based on Baghdad, and the protagonist will be Basim Ibn Ishaq (Loki). However, the details of the game will have to wait for the press conference to know.

Source: PCGamer

