Assault by infrasound?

Wind turbines have a negative impact on the health of many people

More wind turbines are to be built across Germany, although the current ones are already ruining the health of many citizens. “Everyone has the right to life and physical integrity, according to Article 2 of the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany. That’s why we at DSGS eV say no to further wind turbine expansion in Germany because of the further increase in infrasound pollution,” says DSGS Chairman Peter Paul Jaeger (1). (DSGS stands for German Protection Association for Noise for Humans and Animals e. V.).

Doctors rarely think of infrasound as the cause of complaints

Jaeger refers to the meanwhile fourth evaluation of the “DSGS – registration forms for noise exposure” by wind turbines in Germany. 76 percent of the people affected by pulsed infrasound live in rural areas (village, settlement, country). Almost two thirds (57 percent) of them live within a distance of two to ten kilometers and further to the wind turbines.

For 97 percent of those affected, doctors could not provide any help with the cause of their symptoms and complaints. Some had to go through a medical odyssey over years until the cause of infrasound from wind turbines was found.

Symptoms that can develop from wind turbine infrasound

The sound victims first perceive the infrasound effect with persistent head noises such as pulsing, hissing or humming. In addition to these three types, up to 21 additional symptoms were mentioned, which occur simultaneously or alternately. These include long-lasting headaches, ear pressure, vertigo, blurred vision, difficulty concentrating, cardiac arrhythmias and sleep disorders. The number of people who suffer from up to 10 symptoms (53 percent) and the number of those who even have more than 10 symptoms (47 percent) is frightening.

“With this large number of people and the large number of symptoms, the responsible Federal Environment Agency and the responsible ministries should ring all the alarm bells, especially if (as is observed again and again) drugs that are prescribed have absolutely no effect,” says Jaeger.

It is also worth noting that the symptoms or pain last longer than 8 hours in more than 74 percent of the sound victims during the day, and 61 percent struggle with the symptoms for longer than 8 hours at night.

In regions without wind turbines, the symptoms disappear

Almost 80 percent of those affected state that their symptoms disappear when they travel or vacation in regions where there are no wind turbines, or even just make trips to neighboring regions where large areas are still wind turbine-free. Even if the wind turbines stand still nationwide, things suddenly get better again.

Torture-like conditions due to wind turbine infrasound

The majority of windmill infrasound victims describe the impact of sound on their body, their psyche and organs as physical injury under torture-like conditions.

Sometimes there are diagnoses such as changes in neurotransmitters, heart muscle thickening or burnout. The participants describe that the authorities did not find any abnormalities in their measurements of exceeding the limit values ​​and no infrasound pollution, private experts did ,knows z. B. die GUSZ company ( 2 ).

Studies on the health effects are needed

The data collected by the DSGS eV clearly show that technically pulsed infrasound is harmful to the health of humans and animals. According to the DSGS eV, a randomized controlled study on the subject of health damage caused by infrasound generated by wind turbines should therefore be carried out.

The association demands: “As long as the responsible authorities and ministries do not refute the statement of the DSGS eV “Technically generated infrasound makes you ill” and also provide no proof that infrasound generated by wind turbines in the 0.1-6 Hz range is harmful to the health of humans and animals not endangered, no further wind turbines may be built in Germany and no wind turbines may be repowered.”

You can find the evaluation of the “DSGS recording forms on noise exposure” under Source ( 3 ).

If you suspect that your complaints could be the result of wind turbine infrasound, contact the DSGS eV and support the association in its activities!

