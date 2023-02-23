The protest of the councilor dem Melio: “A shame that they have not distanced themselves from what happened”. The opposition parties have chosen not to vote on the text that spoke of “squadrismo episodes”, declassifying what happened in front of the institute in Via della Colonna to a simple “fight”

Il regional council of Tuscany joins the institutional voices who have expressed their solidarity with the students of the Collective Sum attacked in front of Michelangelo high schoola Firenze. But the approval was not unanimous: in the assembly of Palazzo Panciatichi the Lega abstained, while Brothers of Italy did not participate in the vote. For the violence in front of the school they are being investigated by Search – after a disclosure by the Digos – six activists from the right-wing and far-right formation Student Action.

The decision of Carroccio and Fdi not to support the text under discussion has sparked protests from the center-left. “We asked to distance ourselves from the attacks – comments the Pd councilor James Melius – It is a shame that a firm condemnation has not yet arrived from Lega and FdI ”. The opposition parties have chosen not to vote on the motion which spoke of “gangland episodes”, reclassifying what happened in front of the institute in Via della Colonna to simple “brawl”. The deed commits the Tuscan council to “take action in the appropriate forums” so that “they are hired all necessary measures acts a guarantee freedom e the safety of the students Tuscan”. Concerned about the “climate of hatred and violence” that reigns in the city, the assembly asks that it be the national governmentin the first place, “a strongly condemn what happened”. Condemnation which, as reiterated several times by the students also during the demonstration of 21 February which was attended by at least 2 thousand people, never came from the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Dal Democratic party reiterate how, both at national and regional level, the main government party has limited itself for the moment to denouncing “violence in general and a priori”, without however wanting to recognize its political matrix. “What can I say – Melio writes on Facebook again – once again the right proves incapable of unanimously condemning fascism and squadrism, but above all of dissociating itself in a firm and decisive way from the horror that somehow concerns them anyway” .

The reading of the Tuscan opposition was reaffirmed in the classroom by Francesco Torselli: the Fdi group leader presented a motion (rejected, but also voted on by the League) in which what happened was defined as a “violent brawl” on which “they still appear investigations are underway by the competent authorities”. During his speech, Torselli underlined that during the “anti-fascist march, promoted by the city left, a series of highly despicable and violent“. The Fdi document expressed a “convinced condemnation of any form of violence as an instrument of political struggle”. Finally, he asked the president of the Region Eugene Giani to “promote a meeting with the representatives of the students of the Florentine and Tuscan schools, aimed at rediscovering a climate of harmony and mutual respect after the violent events of the last few days”. An invitation that, perhaps, will not be easy for the young Florentine students who took to the streets to digest.